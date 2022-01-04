The final consumer is already noticing in the few days leading up to 2022 how sellers have decided to transfer to final prices the cost rise suffering for a few months.

The CPI He had been warning for months that prices are rising compared to last year, but to date economists agree that the increase was temporary -caused, among other things, by the base effect and the mismatch between supply and demand after the pandemic- and is mainly due to the increased cost of energy.

The December data, however, (rise in 6.7% in the general index and 2.1% in the underlying -without energy and fresh food-), has questioned the timing of inflation and there are those who warn that the dreaded second-round effects are now a reality.

They refer to the possibility that price increases could initiate a inflationary spiral by one of these two routes: if the companies end up yielding to the pressure of the workers and agree to go upwages according to inflation, or if they decide pass on increased costs from supplies to final rates they charge the consumer.

Even if the transfer via salaries is still contained (Salaries by agreement go up 1.49%), they are already detected widespread price increases in many products, not just energy and food.

“The rise in inflation (to 6.7% year-on-year in December) once again exceeded forecasts and it cannot be ruled out that it was due, at least in part, for second round purposes“, he pointed out Rafael Domnech, chief economist of the research services of BBVA knowing the advance CPI for December.

Raymond Torres, director of economic situation of Funcas, specifies to EL MUNDO that “they are second round effects in the prices of the products most exposed to the rise in prices of all kinds of natural resources (electro-intensive sectors, furniture, paper, etc.) “.

The wages, on the contrary, “they are acting at the moment as containment dam“, he points out, so the second-round effects are only occurring in one sense.

Central banks on the lookout for widespread increases

In addition to the small commerce or hospitalityLarge companies like Ikea have already announced price increases for this year due to rising costs. If these raises are generalized, the second-round effects will be palpable and the central banks they will have no choice but to toughen their monetary policy. So far, they cling to the elements that allow them to think that inflation will moderate (such as the fact that wages are contained and consumer goods have not skyrocketed).

The European Central Bank no one has been raised rise in interest rates because it would be very harmful for the economic recovery, but if the second-round effects expand, you will have no choice but to increase them.

“There are elements that paint regular. The new micron variant has increased pessimism about Value chains and these are those that influence the price of intermediate goods. I think that the production chains are going to remain stuck and the prices of many products will continue to rise, which will force many companies to raise prices“, points to this medium Enrique Fas, principal investigator of the Elcano Royal Institute.

The General Council of Economists took advantage of the update of its economic forecasts on Monday to warn that inflation begins to be structural.

“Rising prices of energy products is being passed on by producers, which is influencing the prices of the rest of the products. This means that the increase in inflation is no longer temporary, but, in part, structural“, they warned.

Along the same lines, the PMI index published by the consulting firm Markit reflected that the companies of the industrial sector They are stockpiling materials for fear of a lack of supplies and, as the price of these inputs continues to rise strongly, they are already transferring it to the final prices.

“The December poll indicated that fees charged increased at a rate only slightly slower than record of the series observed in November, as companies faced another rapid increase in input costs. The companies surveyed commented that the vast majority of raw materials have risen in price, as well as costs related to energy, electricity and transport services “, they collect.

January is a month in which traditionally prices fall, among other things due to the sale effect, he warns for his part Gregorio Izquierdo, CEO of Institute of Economic Studies (IEE), but even this year supermarkets will moderate their discounts in the face of rising costs, which will do little to deflate prices.

This expert remains optimistic about price developments. “Second-round effects are not going to be widespread as they did in the past. We think that there is awareness in the first place that it is transitory and, secondly, that the effects of the second round could aggravate inflation and make it persistent, instead of solving the problem “, he points out.

