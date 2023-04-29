Selypa, Saiyan commander of Bardock’s team, returns in this sensual cosplay performed by a Turkish model

Pan’s appearance in Dragon Ball showed us that Saiyan women have the same fighting instinct as the male gender of the race. However, there is an ancestor of this species who was the first to be seen displaying marvelous prowess on the battlefield.

This is Selypa, commander of Bardock’s team, when the Saiyans were part of Frieza’s army.

In the vast Dragon Ball universe there are many iconic characters that have captivated fans of the franchise, over the years. Among them is Selypa, an intense Saiyan warrior who fights alongside Bardock and his team in the movie Dragon Ball Z: Bardock, Goku’s father.

Although she only appears in this Toei Animation production and her role is relatively brief, Selypa left a lasting impression on Dragon Ball fan service thanks to her bravery, strength, and unique style. Selypa stands out for his short hair, something that at the time gave him an air of rebellion and determination.

Selypa is known to be a strong and fearless warrior, who fights courageously and fearlessly in the face of any challenge.

He never abandons his team and expresses like no one else that instinct of the race, which Bardock well remembers in the recent episodes of Dragon Ball Super, which explains that any Saiyan warrior would rather die on the battlefield than run away from a fight.

That Selypa, with some tweaks, appears again in a cosplay made by the Turkish model @Peachieee.keenwho thanks to his different interpretations has managed to exceed 27 thousand followers on Instagram.

The model highlights each of the elements of the character, which includes the full suit and even the Saiyan’s haircut.