Democratic senators who led the negotiations with MP Elizabeth MacDonough on some kind of immigration reform claim that They will seek “the means” to achieve citizenship for the undocumented, after the rejection of the legislative expert to the so-called plan C or ‘parole’.

“We totally disagree with the interpretation of the Senate parliamentarian on our immigration proposal,” they said. “We will seek all means to achieve a path to citizenship in the Better Rebuild Act”.

The message was jointly signed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (New York) and his colleagues Dick Durbin (Illinois), Chairman of the Judiciary Committee; Bob Menendez (New Jersey), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee; Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), Alex Padilla (California), chair of the Immigration Subcommittee, and Representative Ben Ray Luján (New Mexico).

The senators affirm that the plan on immigration should not be treated as “an occurrence” to be approved under the Reconciliation process, along with the agenda Build Back Better (BBB – Rebuild Better).

“We have worked to ensure that immigration reform is not treated as a last minute occurrence“, They expressed. “Most Americans support our efforts to provide legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants.”

They stress that this would increase wages, create well-paying jobs, enrich the economy and improve American lives.

“The American people understand that fixing our broken immigration system is a moral and economic imperative, and we support the millions of immigrant families across the country who deserve better and for whom we will not stop fighting ”, they assured.

At this time, senators only have the option of presenting a plan D to the parliamentarian or outright not taking her opinion into account.

A Senate source acknowledged that senators are clear about their options and recalled that all possibilities “were on the table” when the possibility of ignoring MacDonough was discussed, something that Senator Durbin had already publicly considered. That will require the vote of all 50 Democrats.

Activist pressure

Civil organizations in defense of immigrants, as well as labor groups, joined the criticism of parliamentarian MacDonough.

“The unelected #parliamentarian has expressed her arbitrary and biased opinion, but it is not the end of our fight. No one should live in fear of being deported from the country they call home, ”said Mary Kay Henry, international president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). “Congress and the White House must have the courage to step forward and create a path to citizenship“.

Dozens of civic organizations spoke along the same lines, such as the National Association for New Americans.

“Now is the time for Congress to act, deliver on its promises to its constituents and our communities, by ensuring that undocumented immigrants can be part of the prosperity they helped create for our nation by providing a path to citizenship,” said Nicole. Melaku, Executive Director of NPNA.