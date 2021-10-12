Surely you want to give a touch of originality to your WhatsApp messages so that they are not always the same, and what better way than by changing the style or type of the letter that we always use in this messaging application. We are going to show you several ways to get to write in different ways.

Changing the font in WhatsApp messages can make us have an air of originality that would otherwise be impossible, since if it were for the app itself you would always be using it,

There are several ways to be original in this sense and now we are going to tell you some of the ways that exist to be able to send a message with different, rare and spectacular letters.

With this you will surprise your contacts, since few people expect you to be able to write in a way other than the standard of the app. It is a sure way to attract attention.

Fonts in WhatsApp:

Inside WhatsApp

Within the application itself owned by Facebook there is a way to modify the letter and the way in which we send it. It is not that it is especially spectacular, but it can be of great help depending on the type of message we want to send.

It doesn’t really modify the letter, but instead transforms it in 4 different ways:

Bold font: to get this font we must write the text between asterisks (* text *) Italics: if we want it to appear with the letter slightly lying down, we must write an underscore before and after the text (_text_). Strikethrough: so that what we are going to write appears crossed out, we only have to write it between the symbol ~ (~ text ~). Monospaced: if you want to achieve this type of effect in the letters, you must write the text between three inverted quotation marks (“ `text“`).

Use Unicode for WhatsApp

If you normally use WhatsApp in its version for the browser, that is, WhatsApp Web, you should know that you have an extension for Chrome that will allow you to write whatever you want in a lot of different fonts.

These letters sometimes do not transform well the ones we have in our language, so you should be careful so that everything has been written correctly.

Otherwise this option works really well and we will not have any problem using it, since all you have to do is the following:

Let’s go to the Chrome extensions store. Once there we write in the search bar Unicode Text Converter. We select the first option that we get the one that says Offered by: unicodetextconverter360.com At this moment we must press the blue button that says Add to Chrome. It asks us if we want to install Unicode Text Converter to which we must answer by clicking on Add Extension. Now that it is added we should see the symbol of this extension in the upper right part of Chrome as a blue box. If we click on it, we will see a sign that says Visit Website where we must press. At this moment the only thing left is that, where it says Enter text below, let’s write the text that we want to appear on WhatsApp. Immediately we see how all the types of letters that appear below have written exactly the same, so all we have to do is copy and then paste in WhatsApp the font that we like the most. So easy and simple.

Use Fonts on Android and iPhone

As is evident, where the WhatsApp messaging application is most often used is in its mobile version, whether it is Android or if we have an iPhone.

Well, there is a way to get many different ways of writing, using a keyboard that is extremely particular and that will allow us to play the change of letters with great ease.

As is evident the first thing will be download and install Fonts Keyboard on our Android terminal or on our iPhone. When we open for the first time you will ask us for one permission series For the application to work correctly, we must answer positively at all times. Fonts works the same as any other keyboard application with the difference that the upper part we have at our layout a bar, which we can move to the left to see the different writing styles what’s wrong with it. We will see styles such as outline, smalls cps, script, comic, circles, gothic, special, squares and many more. We just owe choose one of them, to write what we want and just send it like any other type of message, but it will be written with the font we have chosen.

Another option can be Stylish Text

Another of the most recommended applications in the Google Play Store to be able to write on WhatsApp in different ways is Stylish Text, an app that allows us 120 different fonts, 20 different numerical and more of 100 artistic styles.

To make this application work, we are going to perform the following steps:

We download from the Google Play Store and install the application and we give all the permissions that the application itself asks us the first time we run it. Now pressed in the S which appears in the middle of the screen and we select if we want a bubble or a floating bar. We opt for the first option. After granting you permits also to the bubble, is the moment in which we will see how it appears on the right side of the screen with an S in the middle. We open WhatsApp and we will see that the floating bubble is still on the right. As well, we write what we want as we normally do and after click on the floating S in green. We will see how it rises up, to launch a drop down where we can choose the font we want. We simply send it as any message and that’s it.

As you have been able to read, it is not complicated at all to change the letter of what we write in WhatsApp and give it a touch of spectacularity to amaze the people to whom you send them.

If you have tried all the forms, you can tell us on our social networks which one has been best adapted to you and which of them is the one you have decided to use.