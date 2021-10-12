10/12/2021 at 8:34 PM CEST

Senegal has become the first team classified for the final round of the Africa qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after winning in Namibia (1-3) and tie. A triplet of Famara Diedhiou, of the Alanyaspor Turkish, at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg sealed the victory of the team that leads Aliou Cisse, which has won the four games played and is unattainable for the rest of the teams in group H.

The teams that finish first in each of the ten groups will face each other in round-trip qualifiers to define the five classified in the African Confederation (CAF) to Qatar World Cup 2022.

Riyad mahrez, end of Manchester City, put the rout of Algeria in view of Niger (0-4), which places the Mediterranean team at the top of group A with ten points, equaled with Burkina faso, which he will face on the last day. Aissa Mandi, defense of Villarreal, the milanista Ishmael Bennacer and Baghdad Bounedjah, of the Al-sadd Qatari, completed the triumph of the Algerians.

The fight is also presumed closed in group G between South Africa and Ghana. The ‘bafana bafana’ maintain command with their triumph over Ethiopia (1-0) with own goal of Getaneh Gibeto. At one point there is the cadre directed by the Serbian Milovan rajevac with his victory in the field of Zimbabwe (0-1) with a target of the exatlético Thomas Partey, now in the Arsenal.

The program for this Tuesday will be completed tonight with the meeting of group I between Guinea and Morocco, which could also certify your mathematical classification for the last round.