The NBA does not wait for anyone. It is a very common phrase that Usman Garuba is living in his flesh, a versatile player who greatly excelled at Real Madrid but has not yet had his chance in the best league in the world. The Spanish power forward has barely played 11 games in total, with an average of 6.5 minutes and an obligatory step in the G-League that neither stood out for its great displays. His best game was his debut against the Timberwolves: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 0 losses in 8 minutes. A mere mirage; the crash in which he had more minutes went to 17 and barely had production (3 + 4 + 1 + 2) and generally, he does not jump on the track and he’s not just getting into the rotation of a Stephen Silas who’s tried a lot of different things, but he does not finish including the Spanish international in his plans.

Garuba is 19 years old, with experience in the European elite and had qualities that heralded an opportunity in the NBA that has not yet arrived. Strong from the waist up and from the waist down, speed, strength and ability to defend from both a center to a point guard. However, the players with their physical abilities are inexhaustible in North American basketball, which seems to create them on a machine. And Draymond Green leads a litter of multidisciplinary basketball players and brilliant on defense, yes … but there is only one Draymond Green. And becoming a historically good player is something that not everyone can do. Garuba also had an aptitude for passing, He was dangerous off the rim and could hit open 3-pointers, a quality in which, in addition, he had a lot of room for improvement. But but but…

There may be many reasons why Garuba has not found your site yet, but it is obvious that the young competition of the Rockets exists and that has caused the power forward to be in the background. That, and a gradual improvement of the Texan team, which is three victories from the play-in in a Western Conference in which everyone loses and no one is far. And now, with the coronavirus variable, thinking about something else would be lawful for Silas, who can focus on rebuilding while adapting his workforce and looking to the future but without giving up anything in the present. Following a Game 2 win against the Thunder, Houston suffered 14 consecutive losses. And, after this, seven consecutive victories, two figures that if the boards have no place in the history of the NBA. But, and this is evident, Garuba has many explanations for not finding your site. And one of them has a first and last name: Alperen Sengun.

The Turkish Promise

The Rockets were very clear that they were going to select Jalen Green in the second position of the 2021 draft. They did so assuming, like the entire NBA, that Cade Cunningham would be number 1, a forecast that was fulfilled. But, after Green, the Rockets had their sights set on Alperen Sengun, a Turkish center who had just had an excellent season at Turkish Besiktas: 19.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, being chosen Player of the Month in five of the six months that the competition lasted. Consequently, on May 12 he was elected MVP of the competition and took advantage of his intention to appear in the NBA draft that same day. The problem for the Rockets is that they would not pick again until the 23rd place, in a round from the Blazers.. And on the 24th, won by the Bucks. And they had noticed a player who they did not want to let escape. But the amount of equipment they had in between made it very difficult for them to get hold of him.

In the end, the Rockets struck a deal with the Thunder, who took Sengun at No. 16. They sold two future rounds of the draft to Sam Presti, who collects them (we’ll understand why one day) and they seized the services of Sengun, who on August 7 signed with the Rockets. And they were right: since then, the pivot has been mentored by John Lucas, the team’s assistant coach, who prepares personalized training sessions for his pupil. The affable and severe coach contrasts with the player, the playful antagonist. But their chemistry is undeniable and they spend a lot of time together, causing Sengun’s development to increase in proportion to the faith that Lucas has for him. A two-way relationship that is bearing fruit and that has the undeniable collaboration of Orhun Gungoren, the pivot interpreter, who continues to improve his English but still has to use his collaborator to understand and make himself understood between players and the coaching staff.

At the Las Vegas training camp, Sengun already realized that America was not Turkey. And with his definitive leap to the NBA, which took place on October 20, the evidence got even bigger. That is why its dynamics have been clearly upward and its learning curve is in the correct process. The Rockets have placed an emphasis on staying in top physical shape, and Sengun has had to change some of his eating and sleeping habits, increasing his strength and conditioning. and suffering constant blows as the matches progress. Part of the process, of that path of strengthening and developing a certain resilience, qualities necessary to succeed in an ultracompetitive NBA and to have a long career, as well as fruitful. The player himself has acknowledged that that part of the road was difficult. But necessary, of course.

The Rockets’ face of the future?

Since the departure of James Harden, the Rockets are in the middle of rebuilding. A new coach, renewal of managers after the goodbye of Daryl Morey and a huge number of young players (they are the eighth earliest team in the competition) where Eric Gordon just emerges (who, if all goes well, will be traded in the market). And many predicted that Jaleen Green would be the face of the new project, but some differ and begin to point to Sengun for that. The center is developing his passing ability, moves well in the paint and has yet to become a more effective rebounder and have clearer and more developed fundamentals on defense. But his room for improvement is great and Green, who is having a pretty decent rookie season, seems to have a smaller margin to become the megastar who can always (and does not always) become a No. 2 in the draft.

Green averages 14 points per game, but barely participates in the rest of the game and has many problems in the shot: 38% in shots from the field and less than 28% in triples. And all in 30.8 minutes a night. On the other hand, Sengun is at 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, but in just 18.6 minutes of play. That is, in less time, greater effectiveness. In the loss (by 35 points) against the Cavaliers, Sengun went to 19 points and 11 rebounds, in addition to contributing 5 assists, in just 28 minutes, completing a 4-game streak in which he averaged 15 points with 55% in field shots. And at the moment, only try 1.2 triples per night, a facet that he has not yet fully developed and that he is perfecting, once again, with Lucas, his friend and protector.

This is how things are in Houston, which before their 7-game winning streak were the 29th team in assists per game and in the next 11 games (8-3 record), they became the third, with Sengun involving his teammates much more and forcing a part of the fans to ask for their ownership through social networks (It has only jumped from the beginning in two games this season) to the detriment of a Daniel Theis who does not enter into the future plans of the entity. The pivot’s projection is meteoric, his learning capacity is highly developed and his room for improvement is enormous. It is still early to consider that he is the face of the franchise for years to come, but it is clear that he has a lot of potential and that he has talent and quality for basketball. Garuba, meanwhile, will have to keep waiting for an opportunity that will come. Because yes, the NBA does not wait for anyone. But always, always, always gives you an opportunity to make a dent and succeed. It is part of the American dream. Or the North American competition. What difference does it make. The moment will come and the Spanish will have to take advantage of it. So are the things. For better and for worse.