In the world of entertainment there are hundreds of models that, due to the frequency with which they are observed and the way they are made up, are standardized and the viewer seldom realizes what is really being lived there. One of them is that of televised beauty pageants, where a group of women representing a region are exposed to the public so that “experts” can decide who is the most beautiful.

This is carried out in each country so that each winner reaches the most important pageant, which is Miss Universe. There each country brings a representative who will be seen by the whole world, and a crown will be placed on her that she will wear for a year while meeting certain goals. Everything seems to be wrapped only in glamor, beautiful costumes and unforgettable catwalks, yet many of these pageants hide a dark side.

Behind the smiles of each exposed woman, there may also be months of training that could have put their lives or their integrity at risk. Despite being something that is seen every year on television, the truth is that it has seldom delved into what is behind the scenes. That is why Starzplay will soon bring a thriller focused on this world, and this series will be named Miss 89.

The series produced by Chilean Pablo Larraín (Spencer – 90%, Jackie – 88%, Neruda – 94%) and Juan de Dios Larraín It will hit the streaming platform on February 27 exclusively in Spain and Latin America. In addition, the series has shown its first advance – which you can see above these lines – where we see the young contestants face various phases of their training, and even moments that put them in danger. You can read the official synopsis below.

At the end of the 80’s, everything seems like a great party of beauty and glamor in La Encantada, the farm led by Concepción, where the 32 finalists from the different States of Mexico will prepare for the final of the most important contest in the country. What appears to be a dream, for these beautiful young women, will turn into a nightmare when they are involved in events that threaten to enslave them by subjecting them to a prostitution network, where they will have to use all their skills to get out alive.

The series is run by Lucía Puenzo (XXY – 84%, El Niño Pez), and its protagonist is Ilse Salas (Güeros – 94%, Good Girls – 90%, Story of a Crime: Colosio – 70%), who plays Concepción, the matriarch of the beauty pageant. Among the talent that is presented in the preview, it is also possible to appreciate Natasha Dupeyrón, Juan Manuel Bernal, Ximena Romo, Flor Edwarda Gurrola, Luis Ernesto Franco, among others.

The first two episodes of Miss 89 They will be available from February 27, then a chapter will be released every Sunday. In total there are eight episodes and the season will be complete until April 10. Without a doubt, this series will become a topic of conversation by exposing a reality that is still lived in various parts of the world.

