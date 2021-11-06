Eternals – 58% was one of the most anticipated films by Marvel fans due to the arrival of a large group of superheroes that we had not seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that were always there. The movie does not have a direct connection to all the tapes that have been released throughout the more than ten years of the MCU’s existence; Despite this, the film takes the time to make many references to each of those stories and explain why they did not intervene with Thanos’ snap.

The film carried a great challenge, which was to present several superheroes and explore the intentions of each of them throughout their existence, their doubts, their hopes and their frustrations. In addition, there is an obvious intention to take advantage of them to include all kinds of characters from their race, to the notable presence of physical and mental disabilities, and even families headed by a homosexual couple.

Of course, all this has generated all kinds of conversation, positive and negative, but there are still many things that the film has put on the table that are still the topic of conversation. Being a Disney movie, it is striking that they have chosen to use a sexual scene since they always try to make their films familiar. Inside the MCU this is the first time that a moment with such direct partial nudity has been seen.

Previously there were already sexual references, especially if we talk about Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, but they were indirect or handled in a fun way. To tell the truth, the meeting between Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) is not so graphic; You barely look at the actor’s torso and his partner’s chest, both handled carefully. But was the scene necessary? For some viewers it was a beautiful and romantic intimate moment, while others describe it as uncomfortable.

It was the director, Chloé Zhao, who described the moment in an interview for Variety as a mature way of talking about love.

You can’t tell a mature love story if you’re not going to do some kind of… It’s lovely to see two people show physical affection for each other: a kiss, lovemaking. [Chan y Madden] They did a great job… it’s very tasteful. You can feel the genuine love they have for each other.

The response has been quite varied so far from the press and the public, but given that the film has been on the billboards for practically hours, we will have to wait for more reactions to reach a conclusion about its impact. The Daily Beast described the moment as “Marvel finally did a sex scene in Eternals. It’s so bad that you’ll wish they hadn’t done it ”; Check out what viewers are saying below.

The sex scene was so hot and sexy and it made me sweat like crazy while watching it and although there is no full frontal nudity as #Eternals is PG-13, you can see Richard Madden and Gemma Chan’s naked back and abs in the sand on a beach at sunset. It is not a bad sex scene at all.

That sex scene on the beach in Eternals …

The sex scene in Eternals is not a sex scene. If that’s what we call sex scenes now, then we’ve become prudish as viewers.

Chloe Zhao when she put that sex scene on Eternals: “How about you put a pair of boobs on your Marvel nerds for the first time?”

Dad asked me if I wanted to go see Eternals with him this weekend. I said yes, but I just realized that there is a sex scene in it …

This shit is probably more sexual in nature than the actual sex scene on Eternals.

#Eternals literally had a sex scene, [con] shoving and everything. My little #MCU is finally growing up.