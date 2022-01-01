A few days ago, the governor of Colorado Jared Polis reduced to 10 years the prison sentence of a trucker who was found guilty of a fatal collision, a drastic cut from his original 110-year sentence that sparked debate in the United States and for which several celebrities had spoken.

The decision on the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera Mederos was among several commutations of sentences and pardons that Polis granted on the occasion of the end of the year, the agency indicates AP.

The measure was announced days after a judge scheduled for next month a hearing in which the sentence would be reconsidered at the request of the district attorney, who had planned request that it be reduced to between 20 and 30 years.

Some 5 million people signed a petition on the internet to grant clemency to Aguilera Mederos, who was declared guilty of manslaughter with a vehicle and other charges for the multiple collision in which four people died in 2019.

Aguilera Mederos stated that she was transporting wood when your cargo truck’s brakes failed with trailer while descending Interstate 70 in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Your truck rammed vehicles that had slowed down due to another accident, sparking a chain-link collision and a fire that scorched vehicles and melted parts of the road.

Celebrities react to the case of Rogel Aguilera

In the midst of the debate generated by Rogel’s 110-year sentence, some celebrities such as Kim kardashian Y Shakira They raised their voices in the interior days asking the governor of Jared Polis for clemency for the young Hispanic.

Then, after the governor’s decision, the famous applauded the event and reacted with emotion on social networks.

“I am encouraged to know that when people come together, justice can still be pursued and we can all make a difference. I hope we can continue to raise our voices wherever there is injustice in the word, because there is much and we are many,” said Shakira .

While the most famous of the Kardashian published a series of stories in which he appreciates the governor’s decision.

Judge Bruce jones imposed the 110-year sentence on December 13 after determining that it was the mandatory minimum period provided in state law, although it noted that if it were up to him he would not have decided that penalty.

CRS