12/30/2021 at 12:47 CET

.

The Third Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia has sentenced 28 years in prison for two crimes of sexual assault on a minor, with violence and abuse of superiority, to a man who raped his nephew twice, when the victim I was 8 and 9 years old old.

As reported this Thursday by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, the Chamber also imposes the payment of compensation of 60,000 euros for psychological and moral damages suffered by the child, whom he will not be able to approach at a distance of less than 500 meters and with whom he will not be able to communicate by any means for 40 years.

In addition, the ruling disqualifies him for any profession or trade that involves regular and direct contact with minors for 36 years.

The first assault occurred in 2015 in the family home of the convicted person, to which his sister and mother of the victim went to leave their children during their work shift.

According to the ruling, on one of those occasions the man brought his 8-year-old nephew into his room, forced him to take off his clothes and pushed him onto the bed, where he sexually assaulted him.

The following year, the situation was repeated during the summer in a family country house where, after the rape, the convicted person threatened to hit or kill the child if he told what happened.

Years later, in 2019, the victim underwent a medical test as a result of an abdominal ailment in which signs were detected that pointed to a possible sexual assault.

The minor also suffered psychosomatic symptomatology with anxiety, sadness and decayor as a consequence of these events.