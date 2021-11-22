11/22/2021 at 2:30 PM CET

EP

The Provincial Court of Alicante has sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison to a man for kill his ex-partner in the presence of her youngest daughter in the Alicante town of Dénia in October 2019, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice in a statement.

The presiding magistrate of the jury court has imposed this sentence on the 56-year-old defendant, in application of the guilty verdict reached in a trial that concluded on November 5 and in which he was considered perpetrator of the crimes of trespassing, breach of precautionary measure and murder with treachery.

In the sentence appreciates the kinship and gender aggravating factors and the attenuating stubbornness. The prisoner will not be able to communicate or come within 500 meters of the two children of the deceased for 32 and a half years. In addition, you must compensate them with amounts that add up to a total of 450,000 euros for the moral damages caused by the death of their mother.

The convicted person and the victim, aged 56 and 44 respectively, had a romantic relationship that ended in January 2018, when she reported him and a Violence Against Women Court issued a prohibition on approaching and communicating with the victim as a precautionary measure.

Nevertheless, During the early morning of October 22, 2019, the man violated that order and entered the home of his ex-partner, located in Dénia, through a living room window, using a three meter long rigid ladder that he had bought the previous afternoon at a hardware store.

Once inside the house, he entered the room of the victim, who was sleeping with his minor daughter, with a machete 17.5 in length, and cut her throat. The woman died on the spot.

According to the judicial resolution, the convicted person took advantage of the victim’s defenseless situation, “sought by him when he entered the home unexpectedly, at night and when she was confidently sleeping at home”.

The sentence, which can be appealed before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJCV, reflects that the convicted person committed the murder “motivated by a state of obfuscation” since it was believed “unjustly deprived” of the use of his home by the victim after he had reported it.

“Reason for dominance”

The Hearing applies, on the other hand, the aggravating factor of gender in his conduct, since he acted moved by “reason of his domination over the victim”, as well as with “contempt for her condition as a woman that she considered being unjustly protected by that fact by the Police and the judicial system.”

As the magistrate-president points out in the sentence, consulted by Europa Press, in the act of the trial “a valid probative activity has been developed and sufficiently enough to enervate the presumption of innocence of the accused and, ultimately, to be able to attribute to him, without any doubt, the commission of the facts declared proven and that are constitutive of the crimes of murder, when the treachery concurs, a crime of breaking and entering and a crime of breach of precautionary measure “.

The prosecution requested 27 years in prison for the accused, as well as the popular accusation exercised by the Generalitat, while the defense, which described what happened as homicide, with the defense of anomaly or psychic alteration and that of insurmountable fear.