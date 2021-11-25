A young man who sold a USB containing the episodes of The Squid Game was sentenced to death in North Korea. The event occurred in a school, where copies of the series were quickly distributed among the students in a group. Later students from other groups found out about the situation and also asked for the videos. When everything was unmasked, the student who began the distribution of the series was sentenced to life imprisonment.

This situation is due to the “Law on the elimination of reactionary thought and culture” that became effective as of the year 2020. This regulation was created to prevent content from other countries, especially the United States and South Korea, from being water the length and breadth of North Korea. A clear attempt by the dictator Kim Jong-un to prevent his citizens from knowing other types of thoughts contrary to his administration and that could result in acts of rebellion.

The student in question bought the USB with the content of the series and later shared it with six other classmates, as reported by Variety. All the young people who obtained the series were sentenced to five years of forced labor, while the one who started the distribution of the USB was sentenced to life in prison. However, the most disturbing fact was that the man who sold him the series in the first place was sentenced to death and executed.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. In the past, a man who was caught selling USB devices and SD cards with foreign music, movies and series, was executed in the middle of the street by the police forces of that country.

On the other hand, the school teachers, who under their guard the distribution of the series occurred, were fired from the institute and exiled from the party. All of them are likely to face years of forced labor in mines and rural places.

Of course, this fact has all the citizens of North Korea concerned, especially by the raids initiated by government agents in search of audiovisual content alien to the ideals of the party. Previous reports had already established that The Squid Game had already been widely smuggled throughout Korea, so many are now afraid.

Similarly, other teachers from various schools also face uncertainty due to the demonstration of this fact. They could well be fired and banished from their lives, if any of their students are caught in possession of the series or any other undesirable content by the government.

According to other reports (via) the Korean country has spread the rumor that some people with economic possibilities have been able to bribe government agents to ignore the possession of certain content such as the Netflix series. This rumor has the Kim Jong-un government concerned, because it would be a specific sign that money (capitalism) can move the world, the main thesis of the series.

Source: CinePremiere