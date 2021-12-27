12/27/2021 at 1:56 PM CET

The Hearing of Barcelona has sentenced to two and a half years in prison and disqualification from exercising economic activities of the television seer Pepita Vilallonga and two members of her team for having defrauded a woman who was experiencing family and financial problems and was suffering from severe depression. The sentence gives the reason to the private accusation, exercised by the lawyer Judit Cunill, since the prosecution did not attribute any crime to the three defendants. In the case of confirming this sentence, the defendants would enter prison,

The defendants developed their professional activity from an esoteric L’espai cabinet of Pepita Vilallonga, advertising themselves in audiovisual media. With an office in Barcelona, ​​they offered occult services, mysticism, esotericism, rituals and the sale of magical material, among others. R., the complainant, heard the clairvoyant speak one day and they began a first contact by phone in November 2016, arranging an appointment at the premises. That day, the defendants gave him some tarot tests.

The seer announced an imminent death to her, as well as that of her pets, because she suffered from an evil eye, creating in Rosalia a state of “dread and insecurity”, according to the judgment of the Section 8 court. “Taking advantage of that vulnerability” , of which the seer quickly realized, and in collaboration with the other two defendants, they offered R. the “possibility of solving this danger.” The defendants managed to get R. to pay 4,000 euros and later 10,000 euros and 17,000 euros, if they give him a receipt. The money came from the woman’s savings, from the rescue of the pension plan and from private loans that she had to ask for.