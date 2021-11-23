11/23/2021 at 1:23 PM CET

Europa Press

The Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced an accused of appropriate his uncle’s inheritance whose universal heir was the Brotherhood of the Blue Division.

In a sentence, to which Europa Press had access, Bernardo BA is condemned as the author of a crime of misappropriation to the penalty of two years in prison and a fine of seven months, with a daily fee of ten euros. As a civil liability, he is ordered to pay the National Brotherhood of the Blue Division the amount of 152,000 euros.

In his indictment, the prosecutor requested six years and six months in prison for crimes of misappropriation and fraud, of which he has now been acquitted.

The events date back to August 2, 1994 when a BBA uncle He granted him an open will in which he named the National Brotherhood of the Blue Division as the universal heir to his assets.. Years later, specifically on January 20, 2010, AAR went to the Hospital de la Princesa where he was diagnosed with moderate-grade primary degenerative dementia type E. Alzheimer.

A week later, the defendant admitted his uncle to the Valdeluz Residential Center and, simultaneously, the director sent the Móstoles Court the corresponding communication from internment of a presumed incapable. In said statement it was stated that “due to his current psychophysical state it has not been possible to sign the contract of admission in this center “.

However, the non-voluntary internment procedure was not initiated until May 31, 2010, that is, 28 days after A .AR died at the age of 87.

Before entering the center, the uncle designated the accused as authorized in one of the accounts he owned, which is why he had access to his own passwords to carry out electronic banking operations.

In this way, “taking advantage of the defendant’s condition as authorized” and that his uncle was admitted to a residence “with a medical diagnosis of degenerative dementia”, he carried out several operations “moved in all cases by a spirit of illicit enrichment”.

Thus, from his uncle’s account where it was listed as authorized, made withdrawals and transfers, even days after the death of your family member.

These transfers had as recipients to himself, his children, his nephew or his wife with whom he shared an account. However, the 49,950 euros deposited in his nephew’s account were returned to the National Brotherhood of the Blue Division at the request of his brother, “oblivious to the facts described.”

Likewise, on June 2 and 3 the defendant restored the total amount of 122,700 euros to the deceased’s account, which added to the above amount makes a total returned of 172,650 euros of the 172,950 transferred since the death of his uncle.

Similarly, and during the first months of 2010, the accused canceled an investment fund and he proceeded to make four reimbursements that increased the balance of an account owned by his uncle and of which he was authorized by a total of 293,296.44 euros.

Finally, the Prosecutor’s Office refers to the signing of a deed of sale of a property in San Javier (Murcia) “also taking advantage of cognitive impairment.”

The sale price was 100,000 euros of which 24,000 were declared received by the seller, issuing a promissory note by the defendant for the remaining amount, 76,000 euros, due on May 10, 2010.

The defendant, “who never really had the will to pay the agreed price”, he kept the promissory note, which was not presented for collection when it matured, “owing the National Brotherhood of the Blue Division file civil lawsuit against the defendant to obtain payment of the remaining price, a payment that was denied by the defendant on the grounds that it had been forgiven by the seller. “