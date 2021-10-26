Updated Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 14:38

The SEPE publishes job offers for all of Europe that can attract qualified workers who are already lacking in Spain

The labor crisis that affects sectors such as construction, industry or reforms, with up to 300,000 unfilled vacancies, is also facing competition from Europe. The SEPE publishes on the EURES program portal juicy offers of passes such as Germany, which ‘tempt’ the Spaniards with contracts of up to 20 euros per hour for a specialist heating plumber.

The program is not new, but it is the way it illustrates labor shortages in certain occupations. Employers, associations and unions denounce in Spain that there are several trades that fail to attract workers. Construction, for example, struggles to shed the stigma it acquired during the 2008 crisis and is now unable to bricklayers, formworkers, general managers, ferrallistas or crane operators. There are also no welders, mills or turners in the same way that there are truckers, sommeliers, specialized chefs or cloud architects. Europe also demands several of these profiles.

Thus, the aforementioned supply of plumbers is aimed at those of heating, sanitary technology installations, heating and air conditioning, as well as gas installers and engineers of central heating or ventilation, technicians of fire protection systems, photovoltaic technicians and building electricians. In short, replacement, maintenance and installation of systems.

In this case, a permanent contract is offered with a basic salary of between 12 and 20 euros per hour. It asks, yes, basic knowledge of German, which can be replaced by a basic language course that will be financed with European aid “at no cost to the selected candidate”. Employees will work “close to colleagues with a similar immigration background” and will also receive “assistance in organizing accommodation.”

It is not, far from it, the only offer of this profile. Also in Germany they are looking for, for example, truck drivers (between 2,300 and 2,500 euros per month, plus a bonus system of up to 500 additional euros). BelgiumFor its part, it offers positions for specialists in refractory manufacturing, although in this case it is precisely the Ghent steel factory of the Spanish company Pasek. They offer 14 euros gross per hour that could increase depending on the experience and the shifts.

On Netherlands there is a demand for a position that also has it in Spain: TIG welder. It is a temporary position of 1,700 hours that could later become permanent. The minimum wage is 2,250 euros gross.

Norway look for the also requested bricklayers and tilers, who could aspire to charge between 20 and 24 euros an hour, To the change. There are also places for hotel employees, doctors and even hairdressers. This last position requires an “excellent” English and notions of Norwegian or, at least, a predisposition to learn the language. The salary is in accordance with the agreement: a minimum NOK 165.25 an hour (about 17 euros), plus commissions.

The list continues: Denmark you need, among others, butchers for the pig factories (approximately 2,400 euros per month); Slovenia, a second tutti violin for his philharmonic (1,670 euros gross), Finland, electricians; France, physiotherapists; Sweden, staff for greenhouses (12 euros gross per hour) …

However, not all countries demand workers through this platform: Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Slovakia, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Switzerland do not appear . Who is this is Spain, which has vacancies for doctors, nurses or hotel entertainers, in addition, of course, to the few drivers, welding and boilermaking officers and slaughterhouse chain operators.

