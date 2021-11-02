Updated on Tuesday, 2 November 2021 – 17:56

Receive a participative loan of 17.34 million euros and an ordinary loan of 16.66 million

The president of the Sepi, Beln Gualda, appears before the Budget Committee of the Congress of Deputies.

The managing council of the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (Sepi) has approved what is its eighth rescue since this activity began. The Airtificial Group receive a temporary aid of 34 million euros from the agency, which has already approved three bailouts after its controversy with Plus Ultra.

Airtificial defines itself as “a global company, a leader in technological solutions for all types of industrial processes” and in Spain it has a presence in Jerez de la Frontera, El Puerto de Santa Mara, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Madrid, El Burgo de Osma and Valencia. Worldwide, it is also present in Tychy (Poland), Suzhou (China), India, Saginaw (Michigan, United States), Quertaro (Mexico), Bogot (Colombia), La Paz (Bolivia), Lima (Peru), Quito (Ecuador), San Salvador (El Salvador) and Tegucigalpa (Honduras).

The group will receive a participating loan of 17.34 million euros and an ordinary loan of 16.66 million euros. It is the eighth rescue of the Sepi, whose support fund is endowed with 10 billion euros, of which more than 4 billion euros have already been requested – in the absence of a response in many cases.

The first to be rescued was Air Europa, which in November 2020 received a concession of 475 million euros. voris Corporacin Empresarial (320 million), Duro Felguera (120 million), Plus Ultra (53 million), Tubos Reunidos (received 112.8 million in July after submitting the application in January), Rugui Steel (25 million at the beginning of September) and the hotel group Hotusa (241 million at the end of the same month) complete the list in which Airtificial enters when the Council of Ministers approves the aid.

During part of this process, the Sepi did not have a visible head, since the current president, Mara Beln Gualda, joined this position at the end of March. The last president, Vicente Fernández Guerrero, had resigned in October 2019 after being tried for an alleged crime of prevarication.

Airtificial shares reacted quickly to the SEPI proposal and at 12:40 hours they soared 10.5% to 0.12 euros, according to Europa Press. In addition, the company has published a relevant fact before the National Securities Market Commission in which it indicates that the aid will be preceded by a capital increase of at least 14 million euros.

