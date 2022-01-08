01/07/2022

On at 19:19 CET

.

The Serbian Olympic Committee (OKS) on Friday condemned the treatment of Novak Djokovic in Melbourne and the negative comments about the world number one tennis player, while highlighting his merits as an athlete and philanthropist.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the proceedings related to the participation of Novak Djokovic in the Australian tournament and we believe that the best tennis player in the world has not deserved this treatment and attitude “, declared the president of the committee, Bozidar Maljkovic, according to the Serbian news agency ‘Tanjug’.

The Serbian Olympic official said he is disappointed in the way the Australian media, but “also in certain parts of the world”, treat the best tennis player in the world.

The OKS highlighted in a statement that Djokovic He has not only achieved extraordinary sporting results, but, as a philanthropist, he has helped, “without making a difference”, to many in need. “With his attitude towards Serbia, the national team and every competition in which he participated under the flag of our country, he always cultivated the highest degree of patriotism,” considers the Serbian committee.

Add that Nole “at all times he showed maximum respect towards his opponents, regardless of their origin”, and towards every country he visited, and always cultivated the Olympic values.

“For all these reasons, OKS requests support for the quadruple participant of the Olympic Games and winner of the bronze medal in Beijing, at the time when he is going through his greatest human and sports injustice,” he underlines.