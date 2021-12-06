12/05/2021 at 20:23 CET

Serbian power forward Stevan Jelovac, who played for three seasons at Casademont Zaragoza and currently played for Greek AEK, died this Sunday at the age of 32 after several days hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a stroke, according to the team. Hellene.

The player suffered a fainting spell during training on November 14 and had to undergo surgery at the Metropolitan General Hospital in the Athenian capital, where he has been admitted for 22 days until his death.

After hearing the news, the ACB joined in their social networks “to the pain” of their closest friends and sent on behalf of all the clubs of the Endesa League “condolences to the family and friends of a player who defended the colors of Casademont Zaragoza and who we will always remember“.

The Casademont Zaragoza also reacted to the death of Jelovac. “In the three years in which he wore our elastic (the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns), through his particular personality, Steve always brought us his professionalism on the court and his closeness to the fans, the best legacy that his memory leaves us“the club said in a statement.

“For this reason, we are sure that we can also publicly convey the affection of the entire ‘Red Tide’, to whom it gave great sporting moments, leaving an imprint of affection and closeness that made a deep impression among our fans,” the text continues.

The Aragonese team will ask the ACB to observe a minute of silence in the match that will measure Urbas Fuenlabrada on December 12 in the Príncipe Felipe pavilion.