The future of Los Angeles Clippers team player, The future from Serge Ibaka with Clippers It seems unsafe on the NBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers got a much-needed boost when they recovered Serge Ibaka from injury in mid-November. The big man struggled through his rehab after back surgery, asked to go to the G League to get back in shape, and did whatever it took to get back into the lineup.

The Clippers seem to have had some success in recent games, but unfortunately for Ibaka, he hasn’t been a part of that. Well, at least not on the court.

Despite a stretch in which Paul George and Nicolas Batum have missed multiple games, the Clippers have notched up four straight wins. A road win against Portland started a new winning streak, and that was followed by home wins over the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns.

Ibaka played just over seven minutes in the loss to the Blazers and has been a healthy scratch for three straight games. In Monday’s win over the Suns, Ibaka was late to the Clippers’ bench.

The Clippers started two greats in Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they didn’t start against equally great teams like the Boston Celtics (Robert Williams III, Al Horford) and the Orlando Magic (Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba). ).

Ibaka’s role is in doubt, through no fault of his own. Zubac has started games and has been fantastic since last season. His backup, Isaiah Hartenstein, has developed a strong on-court relationship with Luke Kennard and Terance Mann as part of the second unit. Hartenstein was hired to simply provide depth on the front court during the time it took for Ibaka to work his way back. In no time, Hartenstein has become irreplaceable and life very difficult for Tyronn Lue.

“That’s what we get used to because Serge is out for a while,” coach Tyronn Lue said Monday. “I think Zu has been doing quite well, but Isaiah has done really well. Especially with that second unit, having no guys that can create shots from that second unit, Isaiah practically becomes our point guard and therefore we lead our offense through him. He makes great passes, and I think we need him with that second unit, so he was great. “

Lue also says that she has had a discussion with Ibaka about what her role will look like in the future, but it was something she wouldn’t share.

“I’ll keep that between us, but we’ve had conversations and that’s all I can get into.”

Ibaka is clearly unhappy, and if there was any doubt about it, his behavior on the sidelines during the last few games proved it. Some fans even pointed to his reaction to Reggie Jackson’s win over the Magic:

It’s also certainly possible that Lue is playing shy and booking Ibaka as a fast breaker for bigger lineups. So far that has not happened often.

Ibaka is currently in the second and final year of his two-year contract. He opted for the $ 9.74 million owed to him for the 2021-22 season this offseason in a bid to stay with the same team. Now, it seems that his future with the team is uncertain. Could Ibaka really go along with playing second or third fiddle behind some talented greats, or will the Clippers center start hinting at potential changes to maximize his skill set and a return for him?