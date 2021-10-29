10/29/2021 at 6:42 PM CEST

Betfair

Barcelona lives hours of anxiety after the new defeat in the League that has left them very far from European competitions and that ended up causing the dismissal of Ronald Koeman at the head of the culé bench. But the competition does not give truce and Alavés is measured this Saturday with the imperative need to add three points so as not to continue falling off. And he also does it with a new tenant on the bench, Sergi Barjuan, who will act as an interim until the probable arrival of Xavi.

The Vitorian team arrives in a totally opposite dynamic with two victories in the last two league days – Barça has two consecutive defeats – which have allowed them to get out of the well and go to the duel with the conviction of being able to take advantage of the troubled waters that descend in Barcelona.

Sergi, another pupil of the Dream Team, with no luck in the debuts & mldr;

To speak of Sergi is to speak of a Barcelona legend and another former member of the famous ‘Dream Team’ – like Koeman. He is in the Top-20 of Barça footballers with the most games with almost 400 in which he won nine titles.

It is another thing to do it as a coach since despite his more than a decade of experience he has two handicaps in the premiere: He did not win in his debut at Recreativo (0-2 against Xerez), nor with Almería (4-0 against Barça) or with Mallorca (0-0 against Nástic).

& mldr; and that he never beat Alavés

He wants to break his particular spell against Alavés, whom he has never been able to win from the band. His balance is not good since he adds two defeats (Recreativo 0-2 Alavés and Almería 0-2 Alavés) and a draw (Recreativo 3-3 Alavés) in the three clashes with the Vitorian team in which he conceded seven goals.

The Barça, out of the Top-4 of favorites to play Champions

For the first time since the League began, Betfair forecasts place him outside the four favorites to get into the Champions League. His 1.8 share places him behind Real Sociedad (1.67), Sevilla (1.5), Atlético de Madrid (1.14) and Real Madrid (1.03). Winning the title seems utopian according to the predictions that place him fifth with a 7.1% probability.

Barça and Camp Nou, synonymous with goals and points

The Barça team is the top local scorer in the competition. This is how he is treasured by the 14 goals scored in the six matches played where only the one from the past Classic lost and which places him only behind Rayo, who has won everything, in terms of points achieved in his stadium.

Curiously, Alavés only has Barça behind in terms of the teams that convert the least goals playing away (both from Joselu to Cádiz) and which represented the only victory away from Vitoria. Betfair’s forecasts trust the culé victory, something that trades at € 1.28 per euro bet (78.1% implicit probability).

Depay seeks to redeem himself from his missed penalty

Speaking of scorers, and despite the fact that the Catalans failed up to six clear occasions in their last match, Rayo, the forecasts place Depay as a great favorite to score a goal.. It has a odds of 1.65 (60.6% probability).

Five years of the babazorra feat at the Camp Nou

The Vitoria team does not accumulate good data against Barça, which has only won 5 of 32 games, but the last one came precisely on a visit to the Camp Nou. That September 10, 2016 the Blue and Whites took advantage of a Barça with losses to take the three points of the culé fiefdom thanks to the goals of Deyverson and Ibai Gómez.

Joselu raises the goal flag in the Alava team, having scored 60% of the team’s goals. It is the first of Vitoria in Betfair forecasts to score a goal, although its price is high (20.0 share and 5% implicit probability), occupying sixth place in the ranking of potential scorers.