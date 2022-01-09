On Friday, January 7, Sergio Alcantara, was the protagonist of a home run that takes him to the history of the Tigres del Licey. Who in the 10th inning with a game tied to a race facing Águilas Cibaeñas, left the yellows on the field with a full back stick all over the right field.

The long-standing veteran sports writer, Bienvenido Rojas, organized a ranking for the Diario Libre newspaper with the six most memorable home runs in the history of the Tigres del Licey, among which the hit of Sergio Alcántara was immortalized in front of the shipments of the Happy Naphtali’s fastball.

Other home runs that make up the ranking

Alonzo Perry, Tigres del Licey, on Sunday, September 23, 1951, he hit one of the memorable home runs when in the fifth inning and winning the Escogido 3-0, with the bases loaded he shot a long home run to Enrique Reynoso to give the victory to the Licey. From then on he received the title of “His Majesty.” JR González, Tigres del Licey, on Saturday afternoon of January 25, 1986, at the Quisqueya stadium, the eternal rivals Licey and Escogido played the seventh game of the semifinal series. In the second episode, Bernardo Brito reached base with an infield hit and JR González hit a straight from the banilejo Mario Soto sent him a beastly hit down the left to put Licey in front 2-0. Russel Branyan, Tigres del Licey, January 29, 1999 with the final series even at four, Licey produced a four-race rally in the sixth with a homerun by Russel Branyan as a pinch-hitter and the Tigres were reached with a 10-for-7 victory before the Lions of the Chosen One. Andy Abad (Tulile), Tigres del Licey, on January 31, 2002, hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to Luis Vizcaíno that turned the score and gave the final series to the Bengali 9-8 against Aguilas Cibaeñas at the Cibao stadium. This has been one of the most famous hits by the indigo flock and it was baptized as “El Tulilazo” and that Matilde Dargam still enjoys it. Juan Francisco, Tigres del Licey, in the 2014 Round Robin, on January 18, “El Franciscazo” was produced. Juan Francisco hit a home run in the ninth inning to break a tie at eight and lead the Tigres del Licey to a 9-8 victory over the Gigantes del Cibao in a dramatic game held at the Julián Javier Stadium and awarded Licey his ticket. to the final series.

Baseball, Records and Experiences-Sunday 9 https://t.co/u7ON4ZYcWT – Welcome Rojas (@bienvenidorv) January 9, 2022

With information from Bienvenido Rojas and Diario Libre