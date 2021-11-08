11/08/2021

The squad of the Spanish team saw the first chapter of ‘The strength of the group’, documentary ‘inside’ of the ‘Roja’ during the European Championship last summer, and, after the viewing, Luis Enrique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba remembered the continental experience, which started with poor results but ended up extending until the semifinals. Especially noteworthy was the midfielder’s testimony about the moment he tested positive for coronavirus.

“When I had to leave, I thought I was the first, but more could come. I felt guilty, not only for myself but for the consequences that my positive could have with what we were playing with& rdquor ;, has declared a Busquets who has explained that when he had to confine himself “he only thought about returning with the & rdquor; team. “The group there was and the way we did it was special. It was a very special final phase for everyone. You could tell, day by day, that it was something different. Being a captain was a plus for me & rdquor ;, he added.

For its part, Jordi Alba has joked. “I didn’t want him to come back, I wanted to continue being the captain. He used to do witchcraft to her & rdquor;, he said with a laugh. “I had a hard time personally. First of all because a great friendship unites us, but also because I had been with him and was afraid. The situation was very uncertain at first, but then it was all very easy. The coach has done a great job since he’s been here. I did not remember a wardrobe with such humanity. It didn’t matter who was playing, we were all going in the same direction & rdquor ;, he recalled when he got serious.

The selector Luis Enrique has considered that the documentary “reflects very well the feeling we had from within & rdquor ;. “It seems like 18 years have passed since this competition. When you are in professional sports, the present takes on notoriety. This documentary allows us to see all the unpleasant personal experiences we go through. What I see is the strength of what this team stands for. Those who were, those who are and those who will be. These footballers invite you to think at higher levels& rdquor ;, has reflected.