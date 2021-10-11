American rookies Sahith Theegala, who held the lead, and Will Zalotaris, together with his compatriot Nick watney finished at the top of the standings when the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship after accumulating 131 hits (-13).

The three players were left with a stroke of advantage over their compatriots Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley, who shared fourth place with 132 (-12).

The surprise of the day was the defending champion, the Spanish Sergio Garcia, that he could not overcome the cut established in 139 (-5) after delivering a signed card of 70 (-2) for a cumulative of 140 (-4).

García had played last week with the European team in the grueling Ryder Cup, at Whistling Straits, where he set the best victories record of all time after beating Britain’s Nick Faldo.

Who did overcome it was the Spanish amateur Eugenio López Chacarra, who delivered a signed card of 68 (-4) for a cumulative of 137 (-7) and share 27th place with 13 other players.

The last year player of the Oklahoma State University he had five birdies, including three in a row from the third hole, and bogey on par 3 of the 10.

Zalatoris felt he couldn’t miss on the green and rarely did so on Friday to set the course record with 61 strokes (-11).

Voted PGA Tour Rookie of the Year despite not having full status last year, he made it seem so simple in the Country Club of Jackson that his longest putt for par was less than a meter.

One of the worst shots he hit was on the par 5 of the third hole after turning around. He faded faintly in a bunker some 27 meters away and fired less than a meter away, turning a difficult shot into another birdie.

“The days that I do six meters, those are the days that I end up doing a big round, because I’m always going to be the guy who will hit more than 14 greens to give myself opportunities,” Zalatoris stated. “I think I am ready to complete a great weekend.”

Watney, coming off his worst season in a decade, backed up a solid start with another good round. He opened with four birdies over six holes and dropped just one shot on his way to 66 (-6).

Theegala also held firm after starting at 64, new territory for the California rookie in his second start as a member of the PGA Tour. He contributed the eagle on the third par 5 hole to get back into the mix. Theegala finished with a birdie putt of just over thirty feet for a 67 (-5).

Buckley and Young registered 65 hits (-7) each and were 1 shot behind. Roger Sloan of Canada shot 67 (-5) and was 2 shots behind with a cumulative 133 (-11).

The former USOpen champion Gary Woodland he took two shots from behind the ninth green on his last hole and bogeyed for a 73 (+1) that prevented him from overcoming the cut by one stroke.