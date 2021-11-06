11/06/2021 at 2:57 PM CET

Adrià Leon

Didn’t forget to go fast Sergio Garcia Dols during his absence in Moto3. The Valencian, who made the most of the big group’s slip-ups in Q2, pulled out a chrono that broke the previous track record of the small category on the Algarve layout. Along with the GasGas, the Honda of John McPhee and the Madrilenian Adrian Fernandez, which adds an important joy to a key weekend for the Fernández family.

The one from GasGas, which premiered at Pole, acknowledged being “very happy to come back like this. Five weeks without moving from the couch … it was not a normal injury because I could not have done anything. At home, total rest and to return with everything again. FP1 cost me a bit but we managed to go up without stopping progress and up to Q2. I have had a perfect lap with the big group and we have been able to sign this pole position, which is very important, “said Sergio.

McPhee will appear next to him. “Yesterday we were very strong in both free, although we lacked race pace. Today in FP3 we have improved what we lacked. We knew that with a clean and soft tire we could get a great lap and that’s how it was. Now we need to finish it tomorrow with a good race“said the Briton in the closed park.

P3 will be for Adrián Fernández, who will start from the front row for the first time. “After the year that we have been, it’s amazing that this moment comes. I never would have thought that we would be in the front row this season. Everything has been possible thanks to my family, especially my brother, which has encouraged me at all times, especially in the complicated ones, there have been many “. Key result for Adrián, who has suffered a lot in his World Cup premiere season.