11/06/2021

On at 14:55 CET

Adrià Leon

Roared again Sergio Garcia Dols, That after five weeks standing Due to injury, he will start from the top position in the Algarve GP. The Valencian, who already had four victories, four fastest laps in the race and nine podiums, premieres with his first pole position as a World Cup rider. The British will accompany him on the front row of the grill John McPhee and the Madrilenian Adrian Fernandez, which set his best classification just when his future is most at stake.

Q1 started with the strength of Jeremy Alcoba, Kunii, Surra and a surprising Joel Kelso, who arrived in Portimao as a substitute for Maximilian kofler, down for positive in covid. After passing through the pits to mount the soft again, Jeremy Alcoba he lowered his previous time by half a second, to set the best time in Q1 at 1.48.127. Kunii and Surra also improved theirs, while Antonelli He stole fourth place from the Australian Kelso. Ultimately Rossi, Holgado and Nepa improved, but fell behind Kelso, 19th on the grid.

With problems in his Honda he started Yukii kunii the fight for Q2. The Japanese was stranded in the middle of the track due to a mechanical failure at the end of Q1 and narrowly reached the pits to start again. It went through the floors Tatsuki suzuki at the first of change, while Filip salac he commanded the first spins of Q2 with a good 1.47.811. Behind the Czech, Sasaki and McPhee to complete the first row, with Acosta 5th and Foggia 9th.

With six minutes to go, the 18 pole position contenders came back out of the pits to seek their last chance to start ahead in tomorrow’s race. KTM worked as a team, with a Sasaki that paved the way for Acosta, while doing the same with your partner Masiá. The Murcian lost time to the Japanese wheel, but the Valencian did remain at the expected distance to be able to climb to the fourth place and thus move Acosta to the fifth.

After them came the large group. Foggia, Binder, Guevara and, above all, improved Sergio Garcia Dols, who broke his teammate’s wheel circuit record and lowered Salac’s time in the lead by five tenths. The 1.47.274 Sergio did not lower it and the Valencian got the first pole of his life, right at the Grand Prix of his return to competition. McPhee and a surprising Adrian Fernandez, completed the Top3 on the grid. Dennis Foggia was fourth, with Masiá fifth, Artigas sixth and, the leader of the World Cup, Pedro Acosta, fourteenth.