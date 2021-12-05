Darío Pérez

The Cantabrian Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO) will look tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to beat Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) in WBC super welterweight world tie.

The fight, co-star of the gala organized by Premier Boxing Champions, is presented completely open and with all the uncertainty in the world, not only because of the result of it, but also because of how it will develop.

At the weigh-in, Sergio García has weighed 69,600 kg for 69,500 of Fundora.

El Niño de Torrelavega has gone through a difficult time in the pandemic, without having been able to defend his European super welterweight title in all of 2020 and 2021, a belt that he ended up leaving vacant. It is, in fact, his first fight in this year that ends, something anomalous for an active fighter, at an optimal age for the active practice of sport. He also goes to an event for his rival’s promoter, his country and against an opponent who did fight in May, in addition to three demanding duels in 2020.

For this reason, some might doubt about García’s performance, despite the fact that his team (Víctor Iglesias) and promoter (MaravillaBox) assure that the preparation has been excellent and inactivity will not be noticed.

What is sure to be seen is the peculiarity of his opponent. We dare to say that never in history has a 1.97 meter tall fighter been seen regularly competing in super welterweight, just below 70 kilos. In addition, his style is unique, since he does not take advantage of his more than two meters of wingspan to keep his opponent at a distance and benefit from it; he likes, on the other hand, to fight in the short also helped by his left-handed condition, which has just caused even more confusion when facing a lawsuit against this son of boxers.

We will see what type of actions prevail and who benefits the most from the style of fighting that prevails, because the prize is juicy, since depending on the result between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, the winner could face a world title already in the first half of 2022 .

The referee will be American, as well as two of the judges, the third will be Mexican.

The main fight of the night will measure Gervonta davis (25-0, 24 KO) already Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO), a duel from which Rolando Romero fell due to problems with the law. Davis is a very favorite, one of the most difficult fighters to face in world boxing for his combination of speed, technical virtuosity, precision and damaging ability; Despite the declarations of his bosses (Mayweather Promotions), we would like to see him with the best in the division, without in any way detracting from the Pitbull in front of him, full of intensity and drive.

The event is completed with two other very good ten-round fights: Sergey Derevyachenko (13-3, 10 KO) against Carlos Adamés (20-1, 16 KO) at middleweight, with the big purse prize for the winner next time, and Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KO) vs. Eduardo Ramirez (25-2, 12 KO) on the edge of the pen, also difficult to predict result.

The evening can be seen in Spain from 2:00 am from Sunday to Monday on Eurosport, although it can also be seen on FITE TV by PPV, by clicking here.