The Northern Irish Rory McIlroy, solo leader of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Estates Golf of Dubai in the absence of a hole, on the 18th, par 5, he made a strategy error on the second day with his third shot that ended in the water and closed his performance this Friday with a painful double bogey-7 for 70 strokes and 135 ( -9), ending one of the leading trio formed by the Irishman Shane Lowry (65), English Sam Horsfield (66) and the american John Catlin (65).

McIlroy’s error allowed the Castellón Sergio garcia (69 for 137, -7), enter the top ten and keep their victory options intact – and thus not be left blank this year, which would break a streak of eleven consecutive seasons with at least one official title – in this Grand Final of the European Tour. Borriol’s is 3 strokes behind the leaders with the weekend to play.

Sergio scored a card with three birdies and no bogey, and he left some more option, as in 18. The Canarian Rafa Cabrera is tied 20th after his second 70 (140, -4) while the Catalan Adri Arnaus recovered positions (he is 38th ) with 68 hits for 143 (-1).

The American Collin morikawa, 6th tied with 136 (-8) has a shot tomorrow to become the first golfer from his country to conquer the Race to Dubai, former European Order of Merit.

In 2011, Sergio won the Castelló Masters and the Andalusia Masters, of the European Tour, and began a great winning streak being until today the only player who has been able to conquer at least one valid tournament for the World Ranking in each of the last ten calendar years.

Sergio’s last victory was the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour in October 2020, a triumph that had a special dedication for his deceased uncles (due to covid-19), Paco and Ángel, brothers of his father Victor.

Sergio won the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour and the Iskandar Johor Open on the Asian Tour in 2012. In 2013 the Thailand Golf Championship, also on the Asian circuit. In 2014, the Qatar Masters of the European Tour. In 2015, the Vietnamese Ho Tram Open, from the Asian Tour. And in 2016, Byron Nelson, from the PGA Tour.

We come to 2017: he conquered the Dubai Desert Classic and the Andalucía Valderrama Masters, on the European Tour, as well as the Augusta Masters. In 2018 he repeated at the Andalucía Valderrama Masters, and won the Singapore Open, which was sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour and the Asian Tour. In 2019 the Dutch Open of the European Tour and last year the commented Sanderson. Will he be able to complete the series of 11 consecutive years by winning in Dubai? It would be the 39th of his entire career in the world rankings.