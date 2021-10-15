Sergio garcia add on and on: will dispute his 10th Ryder (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021) and thus becomes the sixth player to reach double digits of disputed editions, along with Christy O’Connor Snr. (10) and Bernhard Langer (10) and behind Phil Mickelson (12), Nick Faldo (11) and Lee Westwood, who reached his eleventh participation this week.

In his 9 previous participations, Sergio, winner of the 2017 Masters, has contributed 25.5 points and has contributed in six victories in Europe (2002, 2004, 2006, 2012, 2014 and 2018).

Next, the man from Castellón analyzes all of them for MD in the first person. “This will be my eleventh Ryder, ten as a player and one as a vice captain. The experiences you live in the Ryder Cup are unique and are never forgotten.

“I played the first in 1999 (The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts: USA 14 ½ – Europe 13 ½) and I remember many very beautiful moments, the games with Jesper Parnevik, the great shots we hit. In fourball, I think on the second day, I got her into hole 8 with the wedge, it was spectacular ”.

“in 2002 (The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England: Europe 15 ½ – USA 12 ½) I played very good games with Lee Westwood and we won three; I remember a very tough one against Tiger Woods and Davis Love III that was very close and they beat us in 18, but on the first day we defeated Tiger and Mark Calcavecchia. I also remember Paul McGinley’s winning putt on 18. It was my first win with the team and I really enjoyed it. “

“In 2004 (Oakland Hills, Bloomfield Township, Michigan: Europe 18 ½ – USA 9 ½) I helped the team a lot with 4 points, we all played incredible and gave the Americans a good beating. In the singles I managed to beat Phil Mickelson on the 16th hole and it was the second win for the team. Impressive”.

“In 2006 (The K Club, Straffan, Ireland: Europe 18 ½ – USA 9 ½) It was a very nice week. I played two very good games with Txema (Olazábal) and the other two with another great friend, Luke Donald. Despite what it rained, the support from the public was incredible, as always in Ireland. Winning it also for Darren Clarke, who had just lost Heather, his wife, was very emotional. “

“The Ryder Cup of 2008 (Valhalla, Louisville, Kentucky: USA 16 ½ – Europe 11 ½) was the hardest I have played for several reasons: on a personal level, the week before I got sick, I was taking antibiotics and I arrived very low on energy, I felt weak and the Ryder Cup demands a lot from you, you have to play with full energy. We were lazy and they beat us well ”.

“In 2010 (Celtic Manor, Newport, Wales: Europe 14 ½ – USA 13 ½) I was vice captain with Colin Montgomerie, a strange sensation and a very rare Ryder Cup. It was very hard not being able to help the team as a player, I want to and I can’t. It rained a lot and it didn’t end until Monday; the audience was fantastic. Recovering the Cup was very important after having lost the previous edition ”.

“From 2012 (Medinah, Illinois: Europe 14 ½ – USA 13 ½) It is very difficult to choose a moment, there were so many! Sunday was incredible, not only for the comeback we achieved and for making history, but for who we did it: we won for Seve (Ballesteros) and for Txema (Olazábal) who have contributed so much to the Ryder Cup, my two idols and friends. My game against Jim Furyk was tough and very tense, we were always very even: in 11 I hit it from the outside and in 16 he threw a great putt that skirted the hole, but I managed to beat him the last two holes and score a point to continue with the good streak that the team had, which was getting closer to the Cup ”.

“In 2014 (Gleneagles, Perthshire, Scotland: Europe 16½ – USA 11½) I played three games with Rory (McIlroy) and we really enjoyed it. Despite not being at our best level, the result was good. We beat Jim Furyk and Hunter Mahan, and in the game we tied against Jimmy Walker and Rickie Fowler: Rory putt a 10 meter to get 1 low and on 18 I hit a five wood from the rough to make 4, and we beat them that hole! In the individual I made an eagle in 16 to get 1 up and I beat Furyk ”.

“In 2016 (Hazeltine, Chaska, Minnesota: USA 17 – Europe 11) Some things happened that did not help us, such as the problem that Danny Willett had with his brother and his comments, which affected us and left him quite touched. I will not forget my game against Mickelson, it was incredible, between the two of us we made 19 birdies and I got a great draw but it was of little use. I birdied the last four holes ”.

“In 2018 (Le Golf National, Versailles, France: Europe 17.5-USA, 10.5) In the first match with Noren in foursome we played six under par in the first 9 holes and won easy, then paired with Rory (McIlroy) in the fourball, I really enjoyed it, as always, we won on the 17th hole, and then again in the foursome with Alex, we lost this time. The individual against Fowler was very special. If I won I would get the record of points (25.5 in total), people reminded me … It was the icing on a great week.