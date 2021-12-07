12/07/2021 at 17:05 CET

The Olympique de Marseille It was one of the most active teams in the last summer market. The French added up to twelve players, but even so, they are not satisfied with their squad. His trainer, Jorge Sampaoli He has already complained about the lack of full-backs on his squad: “We don’t have other natural full-backs. We need more defensive full-backs, we lack natural sides in these two positions. ”

Sergio Gómez, the one chosen by Marseille

In Marseille they are already combing the European market in search of laterals and Sergio Gomez, former youth squad of Barça and current player of the Anderlecht Belgian, is one of the priorities for the next winter market. The young Spanish full-back is having a very good season in the Belgian league, where he already has five goals and six assists, very good figures for whoever was one of the jewels of La Masía.

In Belgium they do not intend to do without the footballer

At Anderlecht they are delighted with their player’s performance and they have not the slightest intention of trespassing on it. Gómez ends the contract in 2025 and in case of agreeing to a sale, the Belgians would wait for the summer market, where there could be more interested teams that raise the price. Thus, if the French want to take over the Spanish side, they will have to make a significant outlay.

The people of Marseille are in the third position of the League 1, with 29 points just 2 behind Rennes, which ranks second in the French championship. But, despite the good performance of the Marseille team, the club’s managers and their coach believe that they still need to reinforce their workforce, especially in winger positions.