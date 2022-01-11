01/11/2022

Sergio Gonzalez He will be the new coach of Cádiz as the Andalusian club has made official this afternoon. A few hours after the dismissal of Álvaro Cervera, the entity has presented the Catalan coach as a new tenant on the bench.

The Catalan coach has signed until the end of the season with a renewal subject to objectives. This Wednesday it will be presented at 1:30 p.m. in the press room of the new Mirandilla.

In addition to the arrival of Sergio, the club reported on the other developments in the coaching staff. Diego Ribera will be the second coach, Sergio Dorado will occupy the position of physical trainer and Carlos Sanchez will be a technical analyst.

Sergio comes to the club to replace Cervera with the aim of changing the negative dynamics and taking the team out of the relegation places in which it finds itself. The people of Cadiz are in the penultimate position of the classification with 14 points added in twenty games, four of the remaining positions.

The one from l’Hospitalet, was in the sports city of El Rosal this Tuesday afternoon and had the opportunity to meet the players of the Cádiz squad, even before his signing was officially notified. He also led his first session at the head of the team.

⚽️ @ sergio8gonzalez conducted his first training session as a # CádizCF coach! ➡️ Full video at https://t.co/uAvSpnnPhl – Cádiz Football Club (@Cadiz_CF) January 11, 2022

Gonzalez, 45, was without a team after leaving Valladolid at the end of last season, in which he could not avoid the relegation of the Castilian team to LaLiga SamartBank.

The first game of the new Cádiz coach will be next Saturday against Real Sporting de Gijón, at the El Molinón-Quini stadium in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, and his debut in LaLiga Santander will be the following Tuesday, April 18. January, at home against Espanyol: precisely the club where he began his career on the bench in his quarry and whose first team he directed in the 2014-15 season and part of the next.

In the 2017-18 campaign he signed for Valladolid in the final stretch of the championship, managing to promote it to the First Division. In the highest category, he trained the pucelanos for the next three seasons, achieving the goal of salvation in the first two, a challenge similar to the one now requested by Cádiz.