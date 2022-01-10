01/10/2022 at 19:16 CET

The seven games that Cádiz has been without winning in the League have put their coach, the hitherto undisputed, in the trigger Álvaro Cervera. The one from Malabo is a God in the Silver Cup. The fans adore him for everything he has done for the club and the board respect him for the same reason. But there is no eternal glory for anyone and Cervera is no exception. As ‘El Desmarque de Cádiz’ advanced yesterday, the technician could be dismissed in the next few hours and the Catalan Sergio González would occupy the pole position at the moment to relieve him on the yellow bench.

The decision of the Cádiz sports management is not firm yet, but Manuel Vizcaíno, the man who opted to renew Cervera for four seasons, has suddenly found himself between a rock and a hard place and it would not be strange if he opted for a drastic course change in order to avoid that the fans began to charge the inks against him.

Cádiz, penultimate classified in the table, is in a borderline situation after adding only two of the last 21 possible points. The last loss to Osasuna this weekend was the last straw. “I see the salvation of Cádiz as feasible, but many things have to change because this is not the case. You can even think that the phrase refers to me. You cannot come to Pamplona wanting to save yourself and not shoot at the door & rdquor ;, Álvaro himself recognized after the defeat at El Sadar.

The board will have the last word, but if it finally decides to give Cervera another chance, the only certainty is that the margin of error will not exist and winning Espanyol on the 18th will be an obligation. It is an option that is on the table because of the affection that it has, and has been earned, within the entity.