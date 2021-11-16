11/15/2021

On at 19:52 CET

The Spanish futsal team has settled this Monday with a 3-0 victory against Ukraine in Logroño his first game in preparation for the European Championship in January with Barça player Sergio Lozano as the main protagonist.

ESP

UCR

SPAIN, 3

(1 + 2): Jesús Herrero (p., 1′-20 ‘), Carlos Ortiz, Sergio Lozano (2, 1d.p.), Mellado, Raúl Gómez -five starting-, Dídac Plana (ps, 21’- 40 ‘), Raya, Adolfo (1), Cecilio, Borja, Antonio Pérez, Catela and Solano.

UKRAINE, 0

Kyrylo Tsypun (p.), Serhiy Zhurba, Yaroslav Lebid, Yevgen Siryi, Danyil Abakshyn -starting five-, Yuriy Savenko (ps), Vitaliy Radevych, Serhii Malyshko, Mykola Mykytiuk, Nikolay Belotserkovets, Artem Ksandrunorsh, Oleksandruniash.

REFEREES

Felipe Madorrán (Basque) and Urdanoz Apezteguia (Navarrese). They showed a yellow card to the Spanish Sergio Lozano (19:54) and the Ukrainian Artem Fareniuk (33:09).

GOALS

1-0, Sergio Lozano (9:45); 2-0, Adolfo (20:30); 3-0, Sergio Lozano, with a double-penalty (38:23).

INCIDENTS

Friendly match played in front of 800 spectators at CDM Lobete (Logroño).

The ‘9’ returned to the team after missing the World Cup event due to the serious injury he suffered last January and celebrated his recent 33rd birthday by scoring the first goal and the one that closed the scoring against the former Soviets, proving once again that he is a leader every time he takes to the track.

Along with the also Barça players Carlos Ortiz, Adolfo and a Dídac Plana who played the second half, Spain showed a remarkable game and was clearly superior to a rival in which meta Kyrylo Tsypun made half a dozen providential saves.

Those of Fede Vidal they carried the weight of the game from the beginning with a great arrival from Raya that ruined the Ukrainian goal, although in 4 ‘it was Nikitiuk who shot up in one of his few arrivals.

In the 10th minute, Catela made a good pass into space at the long post and there the captain Lozano emerged to sign the 1-0. Spain liked each other and Tsypun avoided the goals of Esteban and Adolfo in the middle of the first act.

Spain beat Ukraine without showing off

Jesús Herrero, Inter goalkeeper, had to work hard against Abashkin in the 13 ‘ and the final stretch of the first act offered three great interventions by the Prodexim Jerson goalkeeper to shots from Cecilio, Borja and the newcomer Antonio Pérez.

The second part began with a great inside pass from Cecilio that Blaugrana Adolfo took advantage to establish the 2-0 after circumventing the departure of the Ukrainian goalkeeper. Great moment that the Colomense crack goes through.

Although she was not as clairvoyant as in the first part, the current European runner-up continued to monopolize the occasions, but Mellado and Esteban ran into Tsypun and Solano was too generous when looking for the ex of the Raise in the 31 ‘ when he could have kicked.

Ukraine tried with goalkeeper-player and was charged with fouls until Cecilio suffered the sixth. Sergio Lozano was in charge of the launch and in the first instance shot Tsypun in the face, who had flagrantly advanced. The refereeing couple saw it and the captain did not miss the second. Comeback and two goals after many months KO. This Tuesday, the second round against the Ukrainians.