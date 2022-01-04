01/04/2022

On at 22:22 CET

Barça has achieved a victory that is worth its weight in gold by winning 2-4 on the track of second-placed Viña Albali Valdepeñas with two separate ‘doublets’ by Pito and Sergio Lozano and leaving their first place sentenced at the end of the first round.

VAL

PUB

VIÑA ALBALI VALDEPEÑAS, 2

(2 + 0): Edu (p.), Lolo, Lemine, Catela, Sergio González -five starting-, Rafael Rato, Bateria, Chino (2, 1p.), Matheus Preá, Humberto and Nano.

BARÇA, 4

(1 + 3): Dídac (p.), Marcenio, Sergio Lozano (2), Pito (2), Ferrao -five starting-, André Coelho, Dyego, Matheus and Adolfo.

GOALS

0-1, Pito (4:52); 1-1, Chino, from a penalty (10:28); 2-1, Chinese (12:50); 2-2, Pito (31:54); 2-3, Sergio Lozano (33:06); 2-4, Sergio Lozano (36:26).

REFEREES

Moreno Durán (Madrid) and Moreno Reina (Andalusian). They showed yellow cards to visitors Dyego (34:53) and Ferrao (34:53).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 14th round of the men’s futsal First Division, played before about 1,000 spectators at the Virgen de la Cabeza Pavilion (Valdepeñas, Ciudad Real).

Thus, The team led by Jesús Velasco is sure to play the quarterfinals in Jaén on Thursday, March 31 and have a day off for the hypothetical semifinals, although his last two titles were won under Andreu Plaza, playing three games in three days.

The azulgrana team faced the crash against the second classified in full streak of 18 games without losing in all competitions (17 victories and a draw), but quite short of troops due to the absences of the ‘positive’ Carlos Ortiz and the injured Leandro Esquerdinha and Bernat Povill.

For their part, Jesús Ramos’s men continue to amaze with a team that has a lot of Barça touch by the presence of the youth squad Sergio González and a Battery who returns to the Spanish league after passing through Jimbee Cartagena. In addition, the goal Oscar de la Faya was on the bench (he has only played one Copa del Rey match) and Xavi Cols has just left for Peñíscola.

Barça started launched, with a high pressure that handcuffed the offensive game of the Valdepeñeros. Pito was about to mark a pass from Dídac in the 2 ‘and Ferrao kicked out in the prelude to the 0-1 scored by the fiery Pito after five minutes in a genius of his around the corner.

The entrance of the exinterista Humberto and the quality of the lethal Chino began to change the face of the meeting. With three local fouls, the ‘leñero’ Rafael Rato had already won two yellow cards… but it seems to have a bull. At least the referees were consistent and also forgave a clear foul by André Coelho.

The local team turned the scoreboard

| VALDEPEÑAS

Chino finished next to the post in the middle of the first act in a strategic action, but immediately afterwards a clear penalty from Marcenio on Humberto The former Jaén Paraíso Interior took advantage of it to score 1-1 in the 11th minute.. Dídac was about to divert him.

The leader reacted well with Sergio Lozano as the protagonist, who shot high to Pito’s pass in 11 ‘and ran into a masterful Edu in 13’ just before Chino entered on the left and shot a covered visiting goalkeeper at 2-1.

This second goal did affect a Barça that struggled for several minutes until it deserved the draw in the final stretch of the first half. In just one minute, Edu deflected a cross shot from Dyego with his foot, Sergio Lozano sent a missile to the crossbar and Pito hit the post.

Pito tries to stop Humberto

| VALDEPEÑAS

Viña Albali Valdepeñas controlled the rhythm of the match better in the first minutes of the second act and Dídac had to work hard to shoot Bateria in the 25th minute, to which the current league champions responded with a great shot from Pito to which Portuguese Edu responded to perfection, long the star of the night.

As controversial as he is an exceptional player, Rafael came out of his ‘cave’ and enjoyed two very clear occasions with the Catalan goalkeeper again brilliant as in a previous shot by Lemine. That local intensity translated into a Fourth foul at 11:22 from the end that would complicate the defense for David Ramos’s men.

Edu was exhibited for the umpteenth time with shots from Ferrao and Dyego, but he could not avoid the tie, which came on 32 ‘in a shot from Pito that slightly brushed Catela and misled the world and European champion with Portugal along with Barça player André Coelho .

Sergio Lozano appeared at a key moment

| VALDEPEÑAS

Time for the captain. After having no luck in a previous action, Sergio Lozano uncovered the jar of essences to shoot Edu at 2-3 in the 33 ‘after making two feints with the body that should be shown in nursery schools. And immediately afterwards, fifth local foul at 6:25 from the end.

And in 37 he made a sensational play to outwit the rivals in two consecutive breaks when it seemed he had the ball lost and establish 2-4 in the absence of 3:34. Madrid’s ‘double’ in three minutes and 20 seconds.

David Ramos gave the goalkeeper shirt to Lolo and Chino involuntarily stepped on Lozano, but the referees did not want to see him. What use is the roll of the five fouls if you hardly ever see a double-penalty? The Barcelona wing-closing player withdrew cheered by the Virgen de la Cabeza in a sample of maturity of the local fans. The marker no longer moved. Barça’s sensational victory against a sensational team.