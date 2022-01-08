Sergio Mayer reacts to his son’s scenes in Rebelde

The famous actor Sergio mayer has commented on the risque scenes of his son in the new version of the series “Rebelde” on the famous platform of Netflix which was released a couple of days ago.

The former federal congressman has recently expressed how he felt to see his son on the small screen in that type of production.

There is no doubt that the premiere of “Rebelde” has a tendency for the actors of this new adaptation.

And as expected, Sergio Mayer Mori has generated diverse reactions from fans and new followers of the project.

His father Sergio Mayer is no exception, and he is also extremely happy because his son is in this new version of the famous soap opera, for him it was strange to see his son do relationship scenes in the series.

I am very happy, very satisfied with his work on ‘Rebelde’. What does happen is that he makes me nervous with laughter at the swxual scenes he has. Such scenes are not easy for any actor and seeing him, imagine, makes me very nervous, “explained the former federal deputy.

It should be noted that the famous actor has already expressed his admiration and respect for his son’s project, such is the case of his publication on the famous Instagram social network where he boasts his granddaughter Mila Mayer and a note from a fashion magazine on “Rebelde”, which he accompanied with the message:

Thus or proudest, its best gift of kings “.

While on the subject that his son hated “Rebelde”, Mayer commented that everything is already forgotten and that his first-born has already apologized for what happened.

Mayer Mori assured, through his social networks in the middle of last year, that if he interprets RBD music it is by contract because he has never been a fan, a few days later he apologized through a publication on social networks.

On the other hand, other reactions that are not so favorable are those that the role of Mayer Mori is not adequate because the public does not believe that he knows poverty.

As you may recall, Sergio plays Esteban, a middle-class boy who receives a scholarship from the Elite Way School.

The actor considers his character as good, outside the norm of what that school is because the people there have money, however, this role has annoyed several users on Twitter.