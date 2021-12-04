

Sergio Mayer vs Javier Ceriani.

Sergio mayer again he is involved in a scandal.

The actor and Javier Ceriani starred in a tremendous clash during the red carpet of an event in the United States to the extent that the police had to intervene.

The dispute began after the journalist questioned him about the statements made by Anabel Hernández in her book, “Emma and the Other Ladies of Narco”, where it is stated that she had a close relationship with the drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villarreal aka “La Barbie.”

“We were covering the event of a foundation of music composers and Sergio Mayer arrived with his wife Issabela Camil and began to get very nervous, I went to ask him, with all due respect, what he thought of this accusation of the writer Anabel Hernández about ‘La Barbie’ and he ran away”Stated Javier.

According to the reports and videos that Ceriani showed on social networks, Mayer could not contain his anger after hearing that the driver of ‘Gossip No Like’ said: “Sergio Mayer escaping from us, he does not want to show his face.”

That infuriated Sergio and, supposedly, Javier’s account proceeded to “physically and verbally attack him.” even his wife, Issabela Camil, came in with the insults and called the Argentine “garbage”.

“He began to insult me, to say ‘garbage, filth’, a lot of things,” said Ceriani about Issabela.

Javier Ceriani He stated that all the media present at the scene were able to record the attacks committed by Sergio Mayer and Issabela Camil, which is why he will sue them.

“All are witnesses, all the major media from here in the United States, of what Sergio Mayer did to me, he just physically attacked me and his wife, Issabela Camil, just insulted me, all because I investigate and ask,” he said.

Some time later it can be seen that officers arrive to take the statement from Javier, who showed them the video of “the aggression.” Now the actor must appear before the Court, as he received an official arrest ticket.

