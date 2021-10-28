Sergio Mayer returns to Televisa and appears in the Hoy Program | Instagram

The famous and controversial actor Sergio Mayer has returned to Televisa after a great controversy and they have offered him a job on the morning show Hoy, something that has undoubtedly generated endless bad comments.

Everything seems to indicate that Sergio Mayer returned to the Televisa forums amid the controversy over the Héctor N case and received a job offer to join the program ‘Today‘.

During the morning of this Wednesday, October 27, the Mexican actor Sergio Mayer finally reappeared on the Televisa forums after he was pointed out for influence peddling in the case of his colleague Héctor N.

He is also political and dancer He came as a guest to the Hoy program to answer all the questions on this issue and assured that the one who sought him out to support the complaint was Alexa Parra herself, who denounced her father for alleged abuse.

Alexa looks for me and says: ‘I saw that you are supporting these causes, these issues, please I want to talk with you because I feel alone’, I go, listen to her, I even invite her to my house, she talks to me and shows me a series of evidences And I said, ‘Count on me,’ “he explained.

This is how Mayer said that all the stress generated by being in the middle of the scandal did wreak havoc on his health and even explained that he had to go to therapy to a psychologist to overcome certain issues.

Notice that within the therapies I had, they took me to a psychologist, to a therapist to see all that. If you have to see everything, so much pressure, so much commitment, so much stress lowers your defenses, “he declared.

Deviating from the topic, the host Arath de la Torre told Isabella Camil’s husband that they would love for him to join as a contestant on the reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

You are an extraordinary dancer friend … you dance very well, so that you relax, go dancing at Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy “, he said.

However, Sergio commented that he could not accept the proposal, since unfortunately his age would not allow it.

I would have to oil my joints. “

As expected, the public of Televisa quickly went over them for having invited him to the program.

These are some of the criticisms and negative comments that the former federal deputy has received for his visit to Hoy.