

Sergio Mayer rejects alleged link with ‘La Barbie’.

Photo: . / Daniel Aguilar / .

This week various public figures were in the eye of the hurricane, since Anabel Hernandez revealed in his new book, “Emma and the Other Ladies of the Narco”, that some stars of the Mexican show had a close relationship with organized crime and Sergio mayer came out muddy.

Anabel relates that he had a close relationship with boss Édgar Valdez Villarreal, ‘La Barbie’ And, given the situation, the actor has already broken the silence with the program “Hoy Día”.

In addition to lashing out at the writer, Mayer said they are only putting their safety at risk and that of his wife, Issabela Camil, who is also mentioned in the post.

“You put my safety and that of my family at risk again, because that is not pleasant at all, but it is the same thing that he said 17 years ago, I faced the situation, I proved that I had no inquiry and that I had nothing to do with it.“, he pointed.

In the book, the journalist assures that Sergio attended private parties of ‘La Barbie’ and that his wife Issabela was close to the drug dealer’s partner, Priscila, and they also dated.

“Supposedly the things that unite me with this person are parties, money and women. You have known me for 37 years, I don’t know if you have ever seen me at a party drunk, drinking or seen me with women, “he claimed.

Finally, the former Garibaldi took advantage of the microphones to express his outrage at the accusations made against Galilea Montijo and regretted the legal vacuum that exists around acts of defamation.

“I just saw a video from Galilea where he comes out crying, where he says that they affect his family and affect his friends and his work. You are right, it is really sad and unfortunate… ”, and concluded:

“As long as I do not violate the law, do not do anything illegal and do not affect any third party, I do not have to give any explanation, as long as it is not required by the authority. He has never requested me, what those witnesses have said has no legal basis ”Sergio Mayer

