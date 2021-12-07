Gossip No Like revealed that Sergio Mayer must appear before a judge in the United States on March 3, 2022 due to the situation that was generated with Javier Ceriani, The host of the program, when he was asked about his alleged connection, as stated in the book “Emma and the Other Ladies of Narco” by Anabel Hernández, with the drug trafficker Édgar Valdez Villarreal known as “La barbie.”

Javier Ceriani questioned Mayer about what was said in the book and there the clash between the two began during an event in the United States. “I don’t know what you want me to answer you,” Mayer told Ceriani, who added “well, Sergio Mayer escaping from us …” to initiate the situation that earned Mayer the subpoena.

“If they made a ticket there … If we are going to go with a judge, I would love to “ Mayer said on camera days later.

“I heard that Issabela Camil said that he was rubbish because he is one of the people who has always slandered and lied to me”, Mayer also expressed about the Argentine presenter of Chisme No Like.

Javier Ceriani informed that they will initiate a lawsuit against Mayer due to the aggression he suffered and that is that in a video it is seen when Mayer hits Ceriani in the arm.

“He is defaming the California Police who took pictures with him. We are going to sue, for ourselves and for everyone, but we want there to be a precedent for that and much more.. We are going to file a legal claim against Mr. Sergio Mayer ”, stated Ceriani.

In the program they spoke with a lawyer who explained that a person can be guilty of assault by touching another in a threatening or offensive way. He also commented that if he does not appear for the subpoena, Mayer could be arrested.

He spoke of Anabel Hernández

Sergio Mayer, in an interview, spoke of the alleged connection with “La barbie” and mentioned a few words about Anabel Hernández, a book writer.

“He has been with the same thing for 15, 17, years. It is not the first book where he mentions the exact same thing And right now he will take it up again, take it out again. Everything also has to do with since I expressed my concern to be on the ballot to be Head of Government, ”Mayer said in Hoy Día.

