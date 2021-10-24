10/23/2021
On at 21:54 CEST
Sergio perez, who on Friday already led the free seconds of the United States Grand Prix at the wheel of Red Bull, has once again dominated the third session this Saturday, awaiting what happens in the decisive battle for pole, which will start at 23:00 in Spanish time.
The Mexican has commanded the timesheets with a best lap at 1.34.701, although both Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) as the leader of the World Cup, Max Verstappen (Red Bull), They had been faster, 3 and 4 tenths respectively, but both had their laps canceled for exceeding the track limits.
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) surprised by placing second, 1 tenth of a Pérez and ahead of Verstappen, which has finally finished third, at 0.211. Hamilton he dismissed the test in sixth position, half a second, a long way from Mercedes’ real performance on the American track, where he has achieved the last five consecutive poles.
Fernando Alonso, who has changed the engine in his Alpine and will be penalized by going to the back of the grid on Sunday, has dedicated the session to configuration tests and finished 17th, 1.7 behind the time. Czech.
United States GP. Free Practice 3:
1st S. Perez (Red Bull) 1’34 “701
2nd C. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’34 “805 +00” 104
3rd M. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’34 “912 +00” 211
4th L. Norris (McLaren) 1’34 “945 +00” 244
5th V. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’34 “988 +00” 287
6th L. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’35 “219 +00” 518
7th D. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’35 “345 +00” 644
8th P. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’35 “398 +00” 697
9th C. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’35 “688 +00” 987
10th E. Ocon (Alpine) 1’35 “711 +01” 010
11th S. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’35 “851 +01” 150
12th G. Russell (Williams) 1’36 “023 +01” 322
13th K. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’36 “062 +01” 361
14th N. Latifi (Williams) 1’36 “118 +01” 417
15th A. Giovinazi (Alfa Romeo) 1’36 “252 +01” 551
16th L. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’36 “392 +01” 691
17º F. Alonso (Alpine) 1’36 “490 +01” 789
18th Y. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’36 “572 +01” 871
19th M. Schumacher (Haas) 1’36 “671 +01” 970
20º N. Mazepin (Haas) 2’03 “456 +28” 755