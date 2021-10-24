10/23/2021

Sergio perez, who on Friday already led the free seconds of the United States Grand Prix at the wheel of Red Bull, has once again dominated the third session this Saturday, awaiting what happens in the decisive battle for pole, which will start at 23:00 in Spanish time.

The Mexican has commanded the timesheets with a best lap at 1.34.701, although both Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) as the leader of the World Cup, Max Verstappen (Red Bull), They had been faster, 3 and 4 tenths respectively, but both had their laps canceled for exceeding the track limits.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) surprised by placing second, 1 tenth of a Pérez and ahead of Verstappen, which has finally finished third, at 0.211. Hamilton he dismissed the test in sixth position, half a second, a long way from Mercedes’ real performance on the American track, where he has achieved the last five consecutive poles.

Fernando Alonso, who has changed the engine in his Alpine and will be penalized by going to the back of the grid on Sunday, has dedicated the session to configuration tests and finished 17th, 1.7 behind the time. Czech.

United States GP. Free Practice 3:

1st S. Perez (Red Bull) 1’34 “701

2nd C. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’34 “805 +00” 104

3rd M. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’34 “912 +00” 211

4th L. Norris (McLaren) 1’34 “945 +00” 244

5th V. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’34 “988 +00” 287

6th L. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’35 “219 +00” 518

7th D. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’35 “345 +00” 644

8th P. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’35 “398 +00” 697

9th C. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’35 “688 +00” 987

10th E. Ocon (Alpine) 1’35 “711 +01” 010

11th S. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’35 “851 +01” 150

12th G. Russell (Williams) 1’36 “023 +01” 322

13th K. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’36 “062 +01” 361

14th N. Latifi (Williams) 1’36 “118 +01” 417

15th A. Giovinazi (Alfa Romeo) 1’36 “252 +01” 551

16th L. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’36 “392 +01” 691

17º F. Alonso (Alpine) 1’36 “490 +01” 789

18th Y. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’36 “572 +01” 871

19th M. Schumacher (Haas) 1’36 “671 +01” 970

20º N. Mazepin (Haas) 2’03 “456 +28” 755