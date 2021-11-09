11/09/2021

On at 13:34 CET

Sergio Ramos is getting closer to ending his ordeal. After weeks of medical reports, attempts to return early and discussions with the PSG medical services, the Camas center-back is back. According to ‘Le Parisien’ and as the club reported last week, The former Real Madrid player exercised for the first time today with the rest of his teammates and is thus facing the last periods of his recovery.

Ramos has trained alongside the first team players who have not attended with their national teams such as Icardi or Ander Herrera and has been able to do so at the same pace, a sign that the annoyances that prevented him from playing have disappeared. First the knee injury that prevented him from saying goodbye to Real Madrid on the green and then ongoing calf ailments had left Ramos in dry dock in recent months.

Now, everything indicates that the recovery is already going smoothly and that the player is very close to making his debut, finally, with the PSG shirt. Pochettino needs him for the experience he can bring to the team in important matches and his return would also allow to be able to form with a line of three behind and thus free Achraf and Nuno Mendes in the lanes. It would also allow Kimpembe or Marquinhos to rest with a central guarantee.

To see Ramos back, according to the information from ‘Le Parisien’, we would have to wait, yes, until the end of November. The one from Beds must continue his set-up in the coming days, increase the workload and, once all his colleagues return, exercise under the same conditions.

He still has a process, but Ramos finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel. The neutral medical statements, the mysterious relapses and the former Madrid’s attempts to return early are over.