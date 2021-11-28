

Sergio Ramos warms up during the match between PSG and Manchester City for the Champions League.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS / . / .

Sergio Ramos, who is already qualified to debut with Paris Saint-Germain after six months injured, made the news this weekend after confessing that He had “difficult moments” since his arrival at the Parisian club.

Sergio Ramos’s statements were made in a exclusive interview for Amazon Prime Video and that will be published this Sunday.

“In the end they are difficult moments, moments of loneliness. Whole hours in the gym with the physiotherapist, with the physical trainer. You constantly have negative thoughts that sometimes make you doubt, “said the Spaniard.

However, the former Real Madrid player brought out his hierarchy and pointed out that One of the keys to overcoming it all was self-confidence. “I believed in myself and in work. I focus on restoring the trust they have placed in me to the club. I hope to reach my best level ”, he added.

Although the interview has not yet been published, digital media such as Le10sport.fr, have revealed small excerpts, in one of those the player lets it be known that retirement is not something you are contemplating for now.

“I believe that I can still play for four or five years. The most important thing is that the head holds. I hope I don’t have any more physical problems, ”said the player who has a contract with PSG until June 2023.

For his part, Mauricio Pochettino, coach of the French team, spoke on Saturday about the veteran defender, prior to Sunday’s game against Saint-Étienne, and stressed that “he is a great champion that what can contribute is experience, knowledge, knowing how to be and a lot of virtues that built him ”as a footballer.

“We are happy with the evolution. He’s been involved with the team for a couple of weeks now. What you need now is to compete “added the Argentine coach.

“He comes from a Spanish league and also from many months without competing in a French league that is completely different. We will see how it adapts. It is very difficult to predict the weather, it is a question of how he is going to adapt to a new environment, to a new circumstance, to a new league ”, sentenced ‘Poch’.

