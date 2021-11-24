11/24/2021 at 18:31 CET

The Instagram social network represents a new form of interaction between elite athletes and fans, as well as less intrusive. Sports stars decide which facets of their private lives to show through images. Likewise, the active presence on Instagram for people who draw millions of followers is a juicy economic incentive.

According to the latest Myprotein study, Sergio Ramos is the Spanish athlete with the most income potential on Instagram. The Paris Saint-Germain defender would pocket until 246,330 euros for each sponsored publication, the result of its more than 48 million followers. For a weekly post, the Andalusian would earn almost 13 million euros per year.

After the former Real Madrid captain, Andrés Iniesta occupies second place, with 192,780 euros per image published as a publication, and more than 37 million followers. In case of uploading a weekly sponsored photograph, the manchego would take 10 million euros a year. would report to the manchego. The podium is completed by Isco Alarcón, with 112,710 euros per publication. Although he has not finished curdling in the field, the Malaga player raises passions in networks, with 22 million followers on Instagram.

A list of 50 athletes full of Barça fans

FC Barcelona footballers Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba appear in fourth and seventh position respectively. Nine of the ten athletes that make up the top 10 are footballers, Rafa Nadal sneaks into ninth place. The ex-Azulgrana Cesc Fàbregas occupies the eighth position, Carles Puyol the twelfth, Thiago Alcántara the fourteenth, Ansu Fati the sixteenth and Sergi Roberto the eighteenth