10/28/2021 at 5:13 PM CEST

Nobody doubted that Marc Gasol, still an active player although without a team to play in, he was going to receive many proposals to continue his professional career in Europe, where it seems that it definitely has its future.

One of the first to confirm it is the Virtus Bolonia coach and Spanish coach, Sergio Scariolo, who in a talk on a twitch channel confirmed that he had made a approach to the center of Sant Boi after the injury of his ‘center’, Epke Udoka.

“I knew that Pau was going to retire and Marc I sent him a message, but he rejected it in a very elegant and polite way & rdquor ;, said Scariolo about her failed attempt to attract Marc’s interest.

A long relationship

Both have a great relationship since the Italian coach took over the reins of the Spanish team and together they have won world titles (2019), European Championships (2009 and 2011), Olympic silver and bronze (2016 and 2020) and a European bronze (2017).

ANDIn the NBA, they were also joined by success in the Toronto Raptors, where they conquered the championship ring in the 2018-19 campaign, and where Scariolo was an assistant coach.. With Marc’s refusal to play in one of the historic teams in Europe, the unknown remains about the future of the 35-year-old center.

For now His future remains uncertain after his brother Pau announced his decision to close his professional stage. It is known that he trains regularly with Bàsquet Girona, of which he is presidentAlthough he has not yet made up his mind to join the team as a player as well.

A decision you are just making while he gets ready with his personal trainer and maintains his usual life with his family at his home in Castelldefels.

What seems quite clear is that his stage in The NBA has already closed it after requesting his departure from the Lakers with whom he had a contract this year, and managing to terminate his contract with his transfer to Memphis, which allowed him to go free and return to Europe.