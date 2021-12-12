12/12/2021 at 17:40 CET

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta came back (1-2) against Hellas Verona on the 17th round of Serie A and achieved their sixth consecutive away victory in this 2021/22 edition. After not being able to enter as the second group of the UEFA Champions League, the Italian team added three points to pressure Inter, AC Milan and Naples at the top of the table.

6 – Atalanta have won six away games in a row for the first time in their #SerieA history. Conquerors. # VeronaAtalanta – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) December 12, 2021

The transalpinos, who are one of the teams that give the most importance to their offensive zone (it is the second highest scoring team in the championship), They signed their sixth consecutive victory in Serie A, the all-time high, and their tenth consecutive game without losing: the last time (2-3) was on October 3, 2021 against AC Milan.

Those of Gian Piero Gasperini, in fact, do not know what it is to lose away from home this season: in nine visits they have achieved eight victories and only one draw. The team’s next departures are: Genoa, Udinese, Lazio, Fiorentina, Rome, Bologna, Sassuolo and Venezia.

A real candidate for Scudetto?

Atalanta achieved an important victory to stay in the fight for the title of the 2021/22 season. As one of the most offensive teams in the championship, Gasperini’s team remains third ranked with 37 points out of 51 possible with 11 wins, four draws and two losses, in addition to 37 goals for and 20 against..

The Italians are just two points behind AC Milan, one of the great contenders alongside Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli and Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. After definitively establishing themselves as one of the leading teams in Italy and falling in love with their brilliance in the UEFA Champions League game, Atalanta seeks to make history and win their first Serie A title.