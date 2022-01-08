01/08/2022

On at 15:35 CET

.

Serie A called an emergency meeting this Saturday to take measures to contain the increase in infections in clubs and it was proposed to limit the capacity of the stadiums to 5,000 spectators.

Waiting for the summit next Wednesday between the Government and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), the president of Serie A, Paolo Dal Pino, led a meeting that began at 1:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT) in which he debated with the representatives of the twenty clubs about the possibility of reducing the capacity in an attempt to avoid a suspension of the tournament.

Said capacity reduction It could be applied until next January 23, when a two-week break is planned for the commitments of the national teams..

The rise of COVID-19 in Italy, unstoppable

Currently there are more than ninety cases of contagion by coronavirus in the Serie A teams and the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, expressed his concern on Friday in a telephone conversation with the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina.

On January 6, four matches of the twentieth day of Serie A were not played due to the emergence of infections registered in some clubs. This Sunday the dispute of at least seven of the ten matches corresponding to the twenty-first day is scheduled.

Italy has seen the number of coronavirus infections rise notably in recent weeks and in the last two days, 220,000 and 108,000 cases were registered.