11/12/2021 at 7:26 PM CET

Serie A ranks top of the big five leagues in scoring ability: he adds 367 goals in 120 games, so his average rises to 3.06 per game. No other competition surpasses him: Bundesliga (3.02), Ligue 1 (2.87), Premier League (2.75) and LaLiga (2.43).

Precisely Calcio is leaving us one of the most beautiful duels in the upper part: AC Milan and Naples remain the only undefeated with 10 wins and two draws. Both those of Stefano Pioli and those of Luciano Spalletti have presented their candidacy for the title ahead of Inter (current champion) or Juventus (champion in nine of the last 10 editions).

Another notable aspect is the scoring difference between the first half and the second: 222 goals of the 367 scored (60.4%) have occurred in the second 45 minutes. A total of 25 have been in the extension of the meeting, while the time slot from minute 76 to 90 has a total of 66, the one most ahead of 46-60 and 61-75 (57).

LaLiga, to the tail

The Spanish championship is at the bottom in terms of scoring potential with 306 goals in 126 games so far, an average that goes up to 2.43 goals per game.. After the departure of Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos, LaLiga has suffered a major economic devaluation compared to the rest of the major European leagues: only the FC Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jong, is among the 10 most valuable players currently.

In key FC Barcelona, the team now led by Xavi Hernández has suffered an evident reduction in the market value (€ 657M) of the workforce: only Gavi’s growth has minimized the plummet. Despite this, the culé club is in third position in LaLiga, behind Real Madrid (€ 756M) and Atlético de Madrid (€ 745.90M).