01/08/2022 at 11:21 CET

.

The Italian Prime Minister, Mario draghi, has started a round of talks with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to study measures to contain the significant increase in COVID-19 infections in Calcium.

There has been a large upturn in positive cases in recent weeks that can lead to stadium closings to the public or even suspension from Serie A: 220,000 cases registered on Thursday and 108,000 on Friday; and in Serie A more than ninety positives have been detected in the last week.

Mario Draghi contacted the FIGC president this Friday, Gabriele gravina, to express concern about the situation and consider measures to limit infections, something that It will be held next Wednesday at a summit between the Government and the football Federation.

The conversation took place in a serene way, with both parties willing to analyze solutions, the Italian media said this Saturday. Going back to playing behind closed doors, after a capacity of 50% was allowed on the last day, is one of the most likely options, according to the sources mentioned.

Alternative solutions to shutdown or stoppage

Lthe will of FIGC and the Serie A League is to continue competing to avoid accumulating delay in the development of the league championship, which reached the twentieth of the 38 scheduled days and which should end on May 22. In this sense, the Serie A League recently published a new health protocol that allows clubs to dispute their commitments if they have a minimum of thirteen footballers available.

The twentieth day, played on January 6, saw the postponement of four of the ten games due to the high number of infections registered in some clubs: Bologna-Inter, Salernitana-Venice, Atalanta-Torino and Fiorentina-Udinese. The twenty-first day, scheduled for this Sunday, will also have a reduced program, since at least three games cannot be played due to the coronavirus.

Series B was suspended on December 23 until at least January 15 in an attempt to contain cases of contagion. The scheduled sessions were postponed on December 26 and 29.