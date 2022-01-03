HBO Max and series and movie premieres for 2022

We have started 2022 and there is no better way to start than knowing the exclusive content that the new one brings platform from HBO Max, so if you still don’t know what’s new, keep reading.

The arrival of the HBO Max platform in Mexico undoubtedly marked the beginning of a new era of the entertainment that promises great moments, exciting stories and huge performances to enjoy in 2022.

The year begins with some of the most beloved and magical characters, because on January 1 the whole family will be able to enjoy “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”.

This retrospective special brings together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, cast members and filmmakers from all eight films for the first time to tell more details and anecdotes from this incredible saga.

There is no doubt that HBO Max has big blockbusters in 2022, the most anticipated films that will come to your home from the cinema like “The Matrix Resurrections” and the endearing story of “King Richard”; as well as “Venom”, “Spiderman”, “Morbius”, “Kimi” and much more.

In addition, those award-winning love, friendship and drama series also return that have left us hooked with the stories of their characters becoming hits on the platform, starting with the new season of “Euphoria”, which opens on January 9.

And for lovers of battles and John Cena, the series “Peacemaker” comes to the screen of HBO Max with a premiere on January 13, where we will see the origin of this superhero and how he gathers a team that promises to achieve world peace whatever it takes.

We will also have the return of great series acclaimed by the public with new seasons of “Gossip Girl”, “The White Lotus” and “The Flight Attendant”, among many more.

As well as new episodes of “And Just Like That” – the continuation of the endearing and successful HBO series, “Sex And The City”.

All these glorious productions return to give users, fascination and a touch of comedy.

Other great titles that will fill with action and science fiction include the fourth season of “Westworld”, where artificial intelligence and androids keep the focus of the drama and “Doom Patrol”, which with its fourth season and the return of the superhero group they will put you adrenaline to the year.

One of the most anticipated releases is the return to the world of George RR Martin with “House of the Dragon”, which tells a story about the “Targaryen” family, 300 years after the events of the unforgettable series “Game of Thrones” , a title that has undoubtedly made history.

This year 2022 will also bring a bit of everything, teen dramas and twists and turns with “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” or the return of “Clark Kent” to the scene with a new season of “Superman and Lois.”

Sports will also say “present” next year with live broadcasts of the most exciting phase of the UEFA Champions League towards the end of the 21/22 season, where teams such as PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid they will once again capture all eyes; as well as the start of the season 22/23.

In addition to the long-awaited premiere of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”, a series about the dynasty of the basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in the 1980s.

HBO Max bets on local productions

HBO Max will also bring new local productions with Mexican stories and passions.

Las “Bravas”, a title that portrays women’s soccer and “Amsterdam”, the story of a couple that separates, but has a commitment that they cannot leave, their dog.

These are just some of the titles that will arrive on the platform in 2022, HBO Max will be full of must-see movies, series, reality shows and documentaries to enjoy every minute.