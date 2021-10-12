Netflix: Series and movies that are leaving the catalog this month | Instagram

On this occasion we will introduce you to all the series and films that are from Catalogue from Netflix during this month of October 2021, so you better take a look at the list so you don’t want to see a title.

Regrettably series and filmsSome of them much loved by both the audience and the specialized critics, will leave the platform during this tenth month of the year.

Such is the case of one of the favorites of the superhero fandom, ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’, while other darlings of the big screen, such as’ Dunkirk ‘,’ Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them ‘and’ The List of Schindler ‘also disappear from the extensive catalog.

Even the anime section that Netflix has invested a lot in will have its own casualties and this includes the two 2013 ‘Hunter x Hunter’ movies, as well as ‘The Knights of the Zodiac’.

So here we present all the titles that come out of Netflix during this month of October:

OCTOBER 1ST

– Schindler’s List

– World War II in full color

– Criminal Pact

– Bad Guys

– Beyblade Burst

– Cheese in the Trap

– Chicago Typewriter

– Gods of Egypt

– Deadly Echoes

– Everest

– Forrest Gump

– Franca: Chaos and Creation

– Generation Iron 2

– Gravity

– Harud

– Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission

– Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rouge

– Killa

– Let’s Eat

– Let’s Eat 2

– My big night

– The CIPOL Agent

– The Dark Knight

– The scorpion king

– A Bittersweet Life

– The Liar & his Lover

– Liar Liar

– Little Singham 4

– The Prince of Egypt

– The flight

– Oh My Ghost

– Rent of Godparents

– Reply 1997

– Reply 1994

– Reply 1988

– SWAT Under Siege

– The Fifth Hell 2

– Scooby-Doo 2

– Blood Sweat and glory

– Tunnel

– Umrika

– The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross

– Veronica

– Welcome Mr. President!

4TH OF OCTOBER

Fantastic Animals and where to find them

OCTOBER 8TH

The first man on the moon

OCTOBER 10TH

Doom

A Hologram for the King

Ouija

Protecting the Enemy

OCTOBER 14TH

Tiny but dangerous

Upgrade

Slow west

OCTOBER 15TH

-Stunt Science

– Getting older and other problems

– Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

– League of Legends: Origins

– Oddbods: Party Monsters

– Words, maps, secrets and other things

– Solomon Kane

– Knights of the Zodiac