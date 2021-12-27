Netflix: Series that arrive from December 27 to January 2

We have talked about the films that arrive this week at the platform Netflix, and this time it’s the turn of the series, which are the last to be launched to end the year 2021.

The fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai’ and Harlan Coben’s new ‘thriller’, ‘Stay by my side’, stand out from this week’s news.

The famous Netflix platform bets on its series catalog in the last week of December.

One of the novelties Coming these days is the fourth season of one of his hit series, Cobra Kai.

The platform also receives titles such as the ‘thriller’ Stay by my side, created by Harlan Coben; the Colombian drama Café con aroma de mujer; and the docuserie Crime Scene: Times Square’s aswslno.

Without further ado, below, we share with you the list of series that will premiere on Netflix from December 27 to January 2.

one

Anxious people

Anxious People is the title of the comedy-drama that Netflix premieres this week.

The fiction follows eight people who, after being held hostage in a robbery, are questioned by the police in order to clarify what happened.

The different versions that each of them narrate will make the agents begin to suspect that they are hiding something.

Premiere: December 29

two

woman-fragranced coffee

The Colombian telenovela Café con aroma de mujer is another of the new series that Netflix incorporates to its catalog.

The plot follows Gaviota, a woman who, like every year, travels to Hacienda Casablanca to pick up coffee.

At first, this was going to be the last time they would go there to pick up the coffee, because they will soon be the owners of their own plantation.

The problem arises when the owner of the Hacienda, who had promised to give them one hectare of his land, suddenly loses his life.

Premiere: December 29

3

Crime Scene: Times Square Aswslno

The documentary series Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will also be available on Netflix starting this week.

In each of the three episodes in which it is divided, the case of the serial aswslno is narrated that, in the 70s, ended the lives of many prostitutes in New York and New Jersey.

Premiere: December 29

4

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai returns to the platform with its fourth season. In the new batch of episodes, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will team up to take on John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Both will train tirelessly to win the title of champion of the new karate tournament in All Valley.

Premiere: December 31

5

stay by me

Netflix continues with its commitment to Harlan Coben’s ‘thrillers’, and this week it premieres Stay by My Side.

The fiction tells the story of Megan, Ray and Broome, three people with apparently perfect lives, except for a secret that they have always kept hidden.

When an old friend reappears in Megan’s life, the three of them will be threatened if they don’t reveal that dark mystery.

Premiere: December 31

6

Other premieres

Kitz

Premiere: December 30

Queer Eye (Season Six)

Premiere: December 31